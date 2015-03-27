Mom Pole Dances With Baby Strapped To Her Back

It’s WTH?! Thursday and NewsOne Now is taking a look at all the wild and crazy stories trending in the news.

This week’s play-by-play WTH?! commentary comes from radio show host Tony Redz, R&B singer Traci Braxton, and Digital Correspondent for WEtv, Misster RAY.

We kick things off with a mom pole dancing with her baby daughter on her back, and she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

Second? A Florida man was arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly tried to sell an iguana to cook for dinner. Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Dugas caught three yellow iguanas, duct taped them to the handlebars of his bike, and rode around town trying to sell them as “fresh meat.”

And a man steals a knife set he bought neighbors for Christmas. Joseph Guercio was charged with felony burglary and could be facing 10 years in prison, as well as $25k in fines.

And then there’s this. How far would you go to drive in an HOV lane? Well, one man used a cardboard cutout of the Dos Equis guy in his passenger seat so that he could travel in the HOV lane. Unfortunately, the “most interesting” cardboard cutout in the world didn’t fool cops and the driver of the vehicle got a $124 ticket.

Yes y’all, it’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now. Check out all of the insanity in the video clip above.

