True Tales From Florida: Woman Gets Naked For Dunkin Donuts Cashier! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Most people go to Dunkin Donuts for coffee and donuts, but not this 31-year-old woman. Listen to the audio player to hear why she decided to take all her clothes off for the cashier, and what happened next that led to an arrest and lawsuit!

