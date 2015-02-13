Back in 2013, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper got into hot water after being filmed hurling a racial epithet at a Black security guard while at a country concert in the city. Now, apparently unaware of how offensive this might be, the Eagles have chosen Cooper as the February face of its 2015 calendar— effectively promoting a known racist in a space usually reserved for Black History Month.

As a reminder, here’s that clip of Cooper lashing out a security guard in 2013 while attending a Kenny Chesney concert held on the same field that the Eagles play.

After the incident, the Eagles hit Cooper with an undisclosed fine but he has remained on the team, and it looks like he’ll be back for the 2015 season. If there’s any consolation it’s that Cooper fell to the bottom of the league’s rankings for wide receivers last year and that he’s a pretty hopeless #2 for the Birds’ offense.

Black History Fail: Philadelphia Eagles Calendar Features Racist Player As Face Of February was originally published on theurbandaily.com

