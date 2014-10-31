Tamar Braxton Undecided on Whether to Return to ‘Braxton Family Values’ [WATCH]

Ask Tamar Braxton about whether she’ll be back for another season of “Braxton Family Values” and the answer may not be as simple as “yes” or “no.”

According to Sister 2 Sister, things are up in the air for Tamar.

“I’ve not quite made up my mind yet,” she said.

With all the drama she experienced last season, it may not be hard to see why that season may have been Tamar’s last. Of all the incidents, the entertainer singled out an argument she had with her sister Trina Braxton, who insisted that Toni Braxton was responsible for their success.

“I feel like I really work hard for everything I have. Nothing has been handed to me, no matter if people what to contribute that to Toni’s success or Vincent’s success. At the end of the day, I have to get up early every day and bust my behind just like everybody else,” Tamar said, adding that Toni did indeed open the door for their success.

With the obvious stress, Tamar’s husband Vincent Herbert mentioned how the negative relations among the Braxtons could be the thing that ultimately results in Tamar leaving the “Braxton Family Values.”

“It’s not worth Tamar’s relationship with her sisters. That’s what attracted me to this woman. She’ loves her family so hard,” he said. “It’s a little sad for me to watch my wife defend herself when I know how much she loves her family.”

Despite what people think, Tamar is a fan of Toni. So much so that she wore a Toni T-shirt during the promotional tour for “Braxton Family Values.”

“I’m trying to figure out when did Toni Braxton become a problem in my life,” said Tamar, who thinks the popular WE tv series may be giving viewers the wrong impression of her.

“The saying that I have a big head or think I’m a diva or I think I don’t owe anything to my sister Toni Braxton. For me, I don’t want to be depicted as a person that I’m completely not,” Tamar stated about the biggest misconception about her.

As for her big sister, Tamar is simply following Toni’s lead, which has led her to become a star in her own right.

“At the end of the day, I made a name for my self, too, and that’s okay,” she said.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)