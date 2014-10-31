Tamar Braxton Undecided on Whether to Return to ‘Braxton Family Values’ [WATCH]

Ask Tamar Braxton about whether she’ll be back for another season of “Braxton Family Values” and the answer may not be as simple as “yes” or “no.”
According to Sister 2 Sister, things are up in the air for Tamar.
“I’ve not quite made up my mind yet,” she said.
With all the drama she experienced last season, it may not be hard to see why that season may have been Tamar’s last. Of all the incidents, the entertainer singled out an argument she had with her sister Trina Braxton, who insisted that Toni Braxton was responsible for their success.
“I feel like I really work hard for everything I have. Nothing has been handed to me, no matter if people what to contribute that to Toni’s success or Vincent’s success. At the end of the day, I have to get up early every day and bust my behind just like everybody else,” Tamar said, adding that Toni did indeed open the door for their success.
With the obvious stress, Tamar’s husband Vincent Herbert mentioned how the negative relations among the Braxtons could be the thing that ultimately results in Tamar leaving the “Braxton Family Values.”
“It’s not worth Tamar’s relationship with her sisters. That’s what attracted me to this woman. She’ loves her family so hard,” he said. “It’s a little sad for me to watch my wife defend herself when I know how much she loves her family.”
Despite what people think, Tamar is a fan of Toni. So much so that she wore a Toni T-shirt during the promotional tour for “Braxton Family Values.”
“I’m trying to figure out when did Toni Braxton become a problem in my life,” said Tamar, who thinks the popular WE tv series may be giving viewers the wrong impression of her.
“The saying that I have a big head or think I’m a diva or I think I don’t owe anything to my sister Toni Braxton. For me, I don’t want to be depicted as a person that I’m completely not,” Tamar stated about the biggest misconception about her.
As for her big sister, Tamar is simply following Toni’s lead, which has led her to become a star in her own right.
“At the end of the day, I made a name for my self, too, and that’s okay,” she said.
(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)
7 thoughts on “Tamar Braxton Undecided on Whether to Return to ‘Braxton Family Values’ [WATCH]”
she’s a wanna be diva…………
Give me a break, all of them including Vince knows she’s a spoiled brat, a drama queen and loves attention. Her parents spoiled her and so did her sisters because she’s the baby. She saw opportunity to stardom in Vince and he saw that was a trophy/look good on his arm in public. They all had a hand in creating that monster and now complaining. Yes she can sing and that’s all she has going for herself. She has a nasty attitude, she’s a big mouth and ghetto, too much make up, weave, plastic surgery, botox, she’s over the top but again they had a hand in creating that monster and now wants to shut her up, the only thing that will shut that out of control clown face drama queen is a decline in her fan base and no more media attention period.
Bye muppet!!!
I disagree, Tamar has worked hard in her sister’s shadow to be successful. She owes her success to God! She loves her sisters without a doubt. She is an executive producer of that show! Hopefully she will return as an integral part that makes the show interesting and fun to watch. Tamar is the baby and probably more spoiled than the rest, I too and the baby of the family so we get or got away with more growing up. She has matured into a great lady and successful with her hard work. Keep your head up and do return it won’t be the same without Tamar! VOTE
“…matured into a great lady” what’s so great about her? She can sing I’ll give you that, that don’t make you great. It takes many years of doing a whole lot more than singing to make you great. Great people are usually self-less and not self-ish and she’s certainly not humble.
Good bye & Good Luck. One day, her mouth is going to write a check it can’t cash. She’s to over-bearing and will slam/shade anyone (including her own family) for attention. She needs to be humbled so bad. I unfollowed her a long time ago. Poor Vince…he’s trying to be supportive but even he has to admit that her ‘mouth’ is to much. I can’t decide if it’s immaturity or just plain ignorance. I feel sorry for her sisters (especially Toni), for she continues to embarrass them.
Good riddance drama queen. You won’t be missed.