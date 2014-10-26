YOU MATTER: Get to Know Nielsen

Nielsen understands your consumer habits. What does this mean exactly? Nielsen is a global provider of information and insights into what consumers watch, buy and listen to. We measure your consumer trends – how and where you shop, what media you watch, your smartphone usage, and much more We provide this valuable information to companies that make the products you buy and produce the media you enjoy.

We’re all about understanding everyday consumers just like you. And it’s consumers like you who play a very important role in our measurement process. So next time you’re asked to participate in a Nielsen study, please say yes – because your opinions matter.

Learn more about Nielsen and visit www.nielsen.com/africanamericans

In the Consumer Corner section, download Nielsen’s latest report on African-American consumers. POWERFUL. GROWING. INFLUENTIAL. The African-American Consumer 2014 Report

OFFICIAL RULES