Some Staten Island Businesses To Close For Eric Garner March

Businesses in Staten Island, NY are being advised to close down their stores in the event that violence breaks out during the march of Eric Garner, the man who was killed by police brutality last month.

CBS New York reports:

The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to lead thousands of people during this weekend’s march for Eric Garner.

Sharpton said Wednesday that the march would be peaceful and organizers would not tolerate violence. But the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce sent a flier to businesses warning that “there is no guarantee that everyone in attendance will act sensibly,” the Staten Island Advance reported.

Several merchants in the borough’s North Shore area said they’ll close during the march.

The 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift at one bagel store has already been scratched.

“There is only going to be two people, which is me and one of my cooks,” a store employee told WCBS 880’s Paul Murnane. “To me, I don’t want to risk it just in case it does turn out to be big.”

Other small business owners said they are taking the wait-and-see approach.