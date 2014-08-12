NBA Slimdown: Carmelo and LeBron Get Ripped [PHOTOS]

Evidently, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James want to make sure this season is a great one for NBA fans. Now that they’re both locked into new contracts with their respective teams, both have decided to spend their off-seasons getting even more fit.

We already know LBJ had an eight-pack from his photos on the beach earlier this year, but Anthony, though fit, always seemed to carry a little bit of baby fat.

Well, maybe wife LaLa Anthony’s fitness program and training with The Game rubbed off on him, or maybe Anthony just wanted to show new Knicks head coach Derek Fisher what he’s planning on bringing to the team this year.

According to observers, both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are on low-carb diets designed to cut them up, slim them down and hopefully make them more efficient on the court this upcoming season. Click over to see the results.

