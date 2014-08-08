CLOSE
WOW: 55-Year-Old Angela Bassett Stuns In Black Lingerie Photo Shoot [PHOTOS]

Uh oh, Angela Bassett has put her game face on in a whole new way. We knew she was a heck of an actress, and yes, beautiful too. But whoa, take a look at these sexy new photos.

angelabassett

 

Ms. Bassett is bringing sexy back, and at the age of 55 it looks better than ever!

In her new feature photo shoot for the beauty and fashion magazine Violet Grey, Angela goes bold in sexy black lingerie and talks about what it takes to be a woman of strength. But being the star she is, she opens up about her most vulnerable times and how she see herself when she looks in the mirror.

angelabassett1

Got to be pretty bold to go so deep, wouldn’t you say?

On when she’s most vulnerable:

When I’m told I can’t do something. When I’m told I’m not good enough, that I can’t have something, can’t go somewhere, especially because of the color of my skin.

On being a strong woman and if she always comes out on top:

Not with everything, but that’s when you stick out your chest and you gather your strength. I was raised by my mother, and she taught me how! You can’t be in this industry if you’re afraid of a little rejection.

Her advice for aspiring actors:

It’s the same with everything: You have to study your craft. Actresses make it look easy because that’s the way it should look—effortless. When a great actor does their job they’re leaving a piece of their soul in the room. It takes a little out of you, but that’s okay. Life will take a little out of you, love will take a little out of you. We’re talking about demonstrating the best and worst of the human experience.

On the best date to have to an event:

A friend or a sister. I mean, the husband is always great, but there is something about a girlfriend.

(Photo Source: Violet Grey’s Facebook)

Angela Bassett , black lingerie , sexy photo shoot

9 thoughts on “WOW: 55-Year-Old Angela Bassett Stuns In Black Lingerie Photo Shoot [PHOTOS]

  1. Lorraine on said:

    I’ve said this to my friends for ALONG TIME now, this lady has unique class! She is a brilliant in EVERY role she has played. She is a wonderful mother wife. I wish she were in more roles and the big screen. She has ALWAYS had talent. I’d go see her any ANY ROLE!!!!!!! Hollywood, please open your eyes and provide this elegant woman a strong role befitting of her excellent talent!!!!!!!!!

  5. Myra on said:

    Very classy and tasteful. These younger women should take notes. Just because you have a beautiful body doesn’t mean you should show it to the entire world. Less is more..

