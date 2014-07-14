AGREE OR DISAGREE? Wendy Williams’ Advice To Phaedra: ‘Leave Him!’ [WATCH]

Wendy Williams is advising “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks to leave her husband Apolla Nida after being sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft.
Williams doesn’t think the marriage can make it through his incarceration.
She believes there’s no point in Parks waiting around and holding it down for Nida. She has kids, a life and a career to worry more about than him.
“Eight years is a long time. Somebody needs a divorce. I am not that ride-or-die,” Wendy told her audience, suggesting that Phaedra start filing for a split. Apparently, it might be a little easier for Phaedra than you might think. “In Georgia, there’s this rule that says if your spouse goes to jail for more than two years, you can get an automatic divorce.”
It wouldn’t make sense for Williams if Parks stayed with Nida. Her actions prove that she most likely will be leaving the criminal behind.
She wasn’t present for his sentencing nor has she been with him for months.
“Phaedra needs a divorce; doesn’t she?” Williams asked.
Williams shed light on the fact their sons will be 11 and nine years old by the time he gets out of prison. “What kind of legacy is Apollo leaving his boys? I’d be cordial and a good co-parent.”
But Williams still can’t figure out why Parks married Nida or what she saw in him anyways.
“I understand if you think Apollo’s a nice looking man, and every woman–to some extent–likes a bad boy. Some like them bad–like right out of jail–and I get that, too!” Williams said. “At what point did you decide to marry him as opposed to just have him as a little bad boy drive-by?”
She REALLY can’t figure out why Nida decided to make his money illegally with “RHOA” being capable of opening up other doors for him.
“Something should have made you, Apollo, want to do better,” Wendy scolded. The chat host believes that if he was able to pull off both of his scams, he could have done something legal to earn money. “That takes some kind of smarts, Apollo. Why couldn’t you apply that to night school and get a trade?”
She added, “He had five years to go to trade school–learn to be a welder or something–to get his life together.”
(Video Source: YouTube)
12 thoughts on “AGREE OR DISAGREE? Wendy Williams’ Advice To Phaedra: ‘Leave Him!’ [WATCH]”
Hi Pot, I’m Kettle.
It is not human nature to gossip and get into other’s business, it is a personal choice to get into others business. It is truly sad state of affairs when those with the most checkered past gives advice to others, for something they would not do themselves.
Wendy Williams needs to stay out of other people house and take care of he house. She didn’t divorce her husband after the things he did. My advise to Wendy, spend 6 months to mine your business and 6 months to leave other people business alone and than sweep around her own house.
To those throwing shade at Wendy: Well I guess all of us need to mind our own business. It’s human nature to gossip, and get into other people’s business. I’m not saying that’s ok….but it is what it is
People People People…Wendy is an entertainer, and the main point of her show is to gossip. Duuuuuuuuh. Why some people don’t get that, and take everything she saids seriously is beyond me. Plus who among us hasn’t (generally) commented, and given our 2 cents about what someone we know is going through
Wendy is the first to admit her past mistakes and she talked about taking her husband back. That was years ago, what she did to Biggie and such, she explained she was a druggie and did druggie ratchet stuff. Today she’s clean and living a very different life. Does she “over-speak”? Yes she does sometimes but a lot of the time it’s true. Apollo is not only a criminal but he’s disrespectful and is rumored to have had multiple affairs. I agree that Phaedra should drop that zero. It has been proven, staying married for the children is not always the right thing to do.
So Wendy (according to you an ex-crackhead) can learn and grow and forgive who she wants, but Phaedra must follow Wendy’s advice? Perhaps Nida, can reform his life just like Wendy did and if Phaedra wants to stick it out…That is her business..because clearly Nida is not the only person who has fallen and can be reformed and be forgiven..Every sinner has a past.
Wendy needs to learn and accept that certain topics, she should not comment on…it makes her look like a hypocrite and a loser. Wendy husband has had an affair and she has taken him back, Wendy while trying to break into the hip-hop scene gave blow jobs to Biggy and hung around, dated, had sex with drug-dealing, gun wielding rappers. Where was her high ground then?
Phaedra is an intelligent woman, who I believe will make her own mind up and make the right decision for her children and herself. Apollo is a high risk candidate for a match in the first place..Only thing Phaedra needs to ponder is she can get away with being an innocent spouse this round, but the next round maybe not and she has children to consider…She has two African-American males and she needs to consider who is the best role model for them…An educated entrepreneur or an criminal convict.
There goes Wendy Williams, defocating out of her mouth, once again.
Spoken from somebody who didn’t leave her husband after cheating!
So true! I WISH someone would come on that show and ask her to her face why she would advocate someone leaving their husband, and if perhaps this is her own of saying she wishes she whould have left hers as well.
Disagree, it’s nobodies business and Wendy should worry about her own marriage