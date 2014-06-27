‘Happy’ Sells Over 10 Million

Pharrell Williams has one of the best selling singles of all time with “Happy.”

The Billboard number one hit has exceeded in sales of more than 10 million units worldwide — reaching diamond status.

These aren’t the song’s only accomplishments. It has been recognized for awards contention — including the Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

“Happy” proves happy music can and does win!

(Photo Source: PR Photos)

