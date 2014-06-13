Why Less Is More When It Comes To Natural Hair [ORIGINAL]

When I first began my natural hair journey, let’s just say I was doing the most! From blogs to YouTube channels, I was being fed an abundance of natural hair information and I literally tried to consume and try it all. Big mistake! But I didn’t see that until I realized how much less I’m doing now, and how much more effective my regimen works.

Let’s start off with the product junkies – you know you are out there. I completely get it. You have to try new products to see what works for you. But figure it out and stick with it! Naturals have a tendency to want to try out the next big thing. Just because it’s new, doesn’t mean it’s great for you. Find a few solid products that work well for you. Try new products only when you are finished with the ones that have been working all along. Stick with what you have and don’t mess up a good thing!

We can also get a little carried away with styling, but it doesn’t have to be as elaborate as you think. Pick a few hairstyles that you can manage and call it a day. Naturals stress protective styling because it requires low manipulation. The less you do with your hair, the more it will grow healthy and strong. The idea is to keep your hands out of your hair as much as possible. Trust me, your strands will thank you for it.

Less is more when it comes to regimens, too. Wash day is important, but you want to figure out how you can eliminate steps and still get the job done. For example, I started section washing a while ago, but I just figured out that I can do everything I need to do while my hair is still twisted in those sections. I save way more time with way less manipulation. Figure out the shortcuts and make life easier!

Your natural hair experience will be a better one when you take the minimalist approach. The key to mastering this natural hair thing is figuring out how to get the results you want with as little effort. So take deep breath, let your curls flow, and stop doing the most!

