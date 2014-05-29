Burn Victim Douses Self With Slurpees At 7-Eleven

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Things were quiet at a convenience store in Southern Oregon when a tattooed man came in and started dousing himself with Hawaiian Punch Slurpees.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports the man had suffered burns and was being chased by two others Tuesday afternoon when he ran into the 7-Eleven store in downtown Grants Pass.

Store clerk Charlie Bentley says he didn’t know what was going on, but he and another employee kept the two pursuers outside while the man filled his shirt from the Slurpee machine and rubbed the icy concoction on his skin.

Police say they traced the disturbance back to a residence a few blocks away, where a man and a woman were burned with hot oil during a dispute between neighbors. They were not identified.

