It looks like Jay Z and Solange Knowles have put their differences aside — at least for now.
Just one day after their elevator fight video leaked, the brother and sister-in-law were allegedly spotted shopping together in New York City today. According to TMZ, Bey’s hubby and little sis went to Mr. Flawless, a high-end jewelry store, and looked at gems for women for around 20 minutes.
Sources say Jay and Solo showed no signs of strife; they just browsed the jewelry spot quietly. They left without purchasing anything.
We wonder what they were shopping for? An apology gift, maybe? Or maybe just damage control. Either way looks like these two have moved on.
This was the rapper’s second time out and about since his family brawl was exposed. Last night, he and Beyonce were all smiles at the Nets vs. Heat playoff game.
The Apology Gift? Jay Z & Solange Go Jewelry Shopping Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
3 thoughts on “The Apology Gift? Jay Z & Solange Go Jewelry Shopping Together”
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Much thanks again. Awesome
They did all this shit for attention and MONEY! These are the same immature ass people who go on tour and when it’s over they all up in the media bragging and showing off the materials things to the public!
That’s too bad he has to buy her respect. What a hot mess!