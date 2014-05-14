The Apology Gift? Jay Z & Solange Go Jewelry Shopping Together

It looks like Jay Z and Solange Knowles have put their differences aside — at least for now.

Just one day after their elevator fight video leaked, the brother and sister-in-law were allegedly spotted shopping together in New York City today. According to TMZ, Bey’s hubby and little sis went to Mr. Flawless, a high-end jewelry store, and looked at gems for women for around 20 minutes.

Sources say Jay and Solo showed no signs of strife; they just browsed the jewelry spot quietly. They left without purchasing anything.

We wonder what they were shopping for? An apology gift, maybe? Or maybe just damage control. Either way looks like these two have moved on.

This was the rapper’s second time out and about since his family brawl was exposed. Last night, he and Beyonce were all smiles at the Nets vs. Heat playoff game.

