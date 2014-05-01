Will NBA Owners Vote For Donald Sterling To Sell The Clippers? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the right choice in banning Donald Sterling from the NBA and slapping him with a $2.5 million fine. But that’s not enough to take the team from Sterling. He has to be voted out by the other NBA owners in order to be forced to sell. Listen to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” discuss which way they think the owners will vote and why.
Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling's NBA Ban
24 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Reacts to Donald Sterling's NBA Ban
1. NBA player Jason Collins tweeted: "Commissioner of the @NBA just showed us how he drops the hammer on ignorance. #lifetimeban for Donald Sterling. The ultimate #gonefishing"1 of 24
2.2 of 24
3.3 of 24
4.4 of 24
5. Spike Lee tweeted:5 of 24
6.6 of 24
7.7 of 24
8.8 of 24
9.9 of 24
10.10 of 24
11.11 of 24
12.12 of 24
13.13 of 24
14.14 of 24
15.15 of 24
16.16 of 24
17.17 of 24
18.18 of 24
19.19 of 24
20.20 of 24
21.21 of 24
22.22 of 24
23.23 of 24
24.24 of 24
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!