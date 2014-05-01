CLOSE
Will NBA Owners Vote For Donald Sterling To Sell The Clippers? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the right choice in banning Donald Sterling from the NBA and slapping him with a $2.5 million fine. But that’s not enough to take the team from Sterling. He has to be voted out by the other NBA owners in order to be forced to sell. Listen to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” discuss which way they think the owners will vote and why.

The NBA may wait until Tuesday to make a decision on Donald Sterling but Internet meme creators already have. Here are the best and worst of the Donald Sterling memes going round the internet this week in the wake of the L.A. Clippers racism scandal.

