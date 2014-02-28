CLOSE
Robin Thicke & Paula Patton’s 3-Year-Old Son Involved In Minor Car Accident

This has been a challenging week for former lovebirds Robin Thicke and Paula Patton. Just days after publicly announcing their separation, the Hollywood duo’s 3-year-old son Julian was involved in a minor car accident.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the incident took place on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles with Paula Patton’s mother and assistant. Sources cited a paparazzi chase as the cause of the crash, which damaged Patton’s black Range Rover. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

On Monday, Julian’s parents told People magazine they were ending their marriage after nearly nine years. ”We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” they said.

TMZ reported the marriage meltdown stemmed from Robin’s inapproaaite behavior with other women. During an airport interview in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon, the “Blurred Lines” singer told photographers, “I’m just trying to get her back.”

