A version of the Harlem Shake, the rhythmic dance that originated in Uptown New York City, experienced a renaissance last year that had some shaking their heads, others laughing uproariously and tens of thousands of people uploading their versions of the dance to YouTube amassing millions of views.

Follow @TheDLHughleyShow

While there were some funny ones—and not so funny ones— the moment where Derek and Michelle Cooley, and their wedding party, erupted into the “Cooley Shake” has recently begun blazing across social media.

Derek Cooley publicly shared the video on Facebook with the caption:

It’s not really a throwback, but whatever…..Just a little snippet from the Day I became one of the most blessed men on this Earth! #mywifeisthebomb!

It’s funny; it’s cute; it’s heartwarming and it will make you laugh out loud.

Watch it below:

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

Hilarious Harlem Shake Wedding Video Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: