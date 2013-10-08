Crossing Guard Robbed of False Teeth and Hearing Aid

An unidentified man robbed a crossing guard of her purse which contained her false teeth and hearing aid.

The victim, Ms. Linda, has been a crossing guard for 30 years. She explained to WMCTV how the robbery occurred, “As I went to the bank, this man came up and he looked in the car, and he said, ‘Get out.” Despite being shaken up, she has returned to work.

The police are still searching for a suspect.