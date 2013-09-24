School Officials Use N-word to Describe Black Students in Racist Text Messages

Would it surprise you to learn that top administrators in a Pennsylvania school district sent text messages to each other using the N-word to describe black students?
It happened – repeatedly.
A prosecutor says officials at a large southeastern Pennsylvania school district exchanged “shockingly racist” text messages on district phones.
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan told The Associated Press on Monday that his office learned of the messages during an investigation into the Coatesville Area School District. He says the text messages “looked like something from 1813, not 2013.”
Superintendent Richard Como and Director of Athletics and Activities Jim Donato used the district-owned cellphones to exchange a series of racist texts in June. Both resigned abruptly during the first week of school.
Here are a few exchanges between the two school officials, according to The Daily Local News:
In an often unintelligible exchange of messages, the pair repeatedly used well-known and offensive racial slurs while discussing students, faculty, and members of the athletics department.
“All should just have whatever first names they want…then last name is N—-R!,” Donato wrote to Como. “Leroy N—-r, Preacher N—-r, Night train n—-r, clarence n—-r, Latoya n—-r, Thelma n—-r and so on.”
“Great idea!” Como responded. “Joe n—-r bill n—-r snake n—-r got a nice ring to it.”
The conversation did not end there, as Como and Donato continued to use the slur as they appeared to discuss students in the school district.
“Could have whole homerooms of n—-r!” Como wrote.
“Hahahahaha!” Donato responded. “Will N—-r report to the office, pardon the interruption but will n—-r report to nurses office. N—-r to lunch now!”
On June 7, the pair exchanged another round of text messages discussing the then pending layoffs of district teachers and the recent firings of other black employees.
“Man some week for sure but will be topped Tuesday night by Delco vs. Ritter. Campbell fight over Dunn financial claims and sneak attack in wings,” Como wrote.
“Jesus christ! Can’t get much better (worse),” Donato replied. “Blood in water…”
“Right this could be classic conclusion to board meetings by end of month 23 (teachers) get clipped Tuesday a.m. before committee meeting and prob 6 to 9 more in July if Ritter budget numbers right,” Como said.
“How many n—-rs out of 23?” Donato asked. “Not enough!”
“Don’t know but think it’s only 4-5. At most until last minute rush of firing by Goo of Phoenix and Kamara,” Como answered.
“Good hangings there,” Donato wrote. The conversation continued with more obscene language.
Shocking? What do you think?
17 thoughts on “School Officials Use N-word to Describe Black Students in Racist Text Messages”
This manner of conversation should not surprise anyone because it occurs on a daily basis. The only surprise is that those two jerks were caught. Look at all the public hatred toward President Obama, so should anyone expect less hatred toward unknown individuals.
Croozcntrl: I agree! I’m a black man living in Memphis, Tennessee. I’m not gonna say I’ve heard it all, but I’ve been called everything except for a child of God. I, too, am not surprised.
Ignorance, stupidity, and arrogance!
I heard four black kids calling each other that as they walked past my house today…big deal. I hate how we get so outraged over this “N-word” when other people say it, but niggas call niggas each and every day. Get real!
We as black ppl shouldn’t be surprised by anything that comes at us from[white]ppl,however you would find some in this age would be,we have known that we must protect our child,we know.that the white hoods.have came off ,we know that they are ,police,lawyer . s,judges,prosecutor,teachers,admin,coaches,and the lot of them we’re not fooled by them,we have their number.
YOU PPL (WHITE AMERICAN) ARE SOME UNSTABLE PPL.THIS HAS BEEN FOR CENTURIES.
Nope. Not surprised at all.
Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes – call your office! The N-word is offensive!!
Nothing that racist white people say shocks me anymore. What is shocking is the media that was used to have the conversation – used to be that they’d talk in hushed tones with just each other – These were top administrators, Lord help our youth. Don’t they know that text messages are around for ever! of course they do – they just don’t care, think it’s perfectly okay and nobody will do anything. Resign??? please let’s pray that the district will deny the request for unemployment cause green is their God!
I’m from this town and the school board (which has a couple AA) let them resign….@$@#$%^
I am not suprised, not at all. They will grin in your face and stab you in the back.
“Superintendent and Director”….these are some stupid people. And it’s scary that they are in charge of kids. It amazes me that these morons thought they could text this nonsense, and not eventually be exposed!!
Even worse is the fact that the school board, who is supposed to have our children’s best interest at heart, accepted these two racist applications for resignation, instead of firing them. Now our tax dollars have to pay for their unemployment. What a slap in the face. Can that community file an injunction and have that decision overturned by a judge?
Prove everythang memories Batman.
White collar crime has been at an all time high!
WHY!!!!?
This is only ‘surprising’ because it was exposed. I am a Black Man in this country and I assure you that I am NOT surprised.