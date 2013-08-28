Praise Break: Fred Hammond “Here In Our Praise” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fred Hammond called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for today’s Praise Break! Listen to the audio to hear about The United Tenor’s involvement in MegaFest and their song “Here In Our Praise.”
The Men of Gospel
20 photos Launch gallery
The Men of Gospel
1. Kirk Franklin1 of 20
2. Fred Hammond2 of 20
3. Donnie McClurkin3 of 20
4. Roebuck “Pops” Staples4 of 20
5. Byron Cage5 of 20
6. BeBe Winans6 of 20
7. James Fortune7 of 20
8. Marvin Sapp photoed with son8 of 20
9. Smokie Norful9 of 20
10. Donald Lawrence10 of 20
11. Andrae Crouch11 of 20
12. Deitrick Haddon12 of 20
13. Israel Houghton13 of 20
14. Brian Courtney Wilson14 of 20
15. Edwin Hawkins15 of 20
16. Tonex16 of 20
17. Marvin Winans17 of 20
18. James Cleveland18 of 20
19. Dr. Bobby Jones19 of 20
20. VaShawn Mitchell20 of 20
