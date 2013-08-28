CLOSE
Praise Break: Fred Hammond “Here In Our Praise” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fred Hammond called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for today’s Praise Break!  Listen to the audio to hear about The United Tenor’s involvement in MegaFest and their song “Here In Our Praise.”

Get What You Missed From “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Right Here

Hear more celebrities on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

Praise Break: Fred Hammond "Here In Our Praise" [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

