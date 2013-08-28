Praise Break: Fred Hammond “Here In Our Praise” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fred Hammond called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for today’s Praise Break! Listen to the audio to hear about The United Tenor’s involvement in MegaFest and their song “Here In Our Praise.”

