CLOSE
If You Missed It
Home

Could You Survive If There Was a Major Emergency?

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Roland Martin talks with Gimbu Kali, about his organization the Black Survivalist Network, which trains people  self-defense training, how to stockpile food and water and to become self-sufficient in case of major emergency.

Roland Martin , Survival , Survivalist

One thought on “Could You Survive If There Was a Major Emergency?

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close