CLOSE
Faith and Inspiration
Home > Faith And Inspiration

Montell Jordan, Mary Mary, Canton & More All Nominated For Dove Awards

Leave a comment

2013 Dove Award Nominations [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

2013 Dove Award Nominations [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2013 Dove Award Nominations [PHOTOS]

2013 Dove Award Nominations [PHOTOS]

The nominations for the 44th Annual Dove Awards were announced this morning, with a diverse slate of top artists including Steven Curtis Chapman, Lecrae and TobyMac all in the mix for inspirational music's biggest night. The awards will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 21 at 8:00 ET on the UP! Television Network. Voting for the final winners will run from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, including the fan-voted awards for Artist and New Artist of the Year, which includes Capital Kings, Colton Dixon, for King & Country, the Rhett Walker Band, and Tasha Cobbs.

The nominations for the 44th Annual Dove Awards were announced this morning, with a diverse slate of top artists including Steven Curtis Chapman, Mary Mary, Lecrae , Tamela Mann and TobyMac all in the mix for inspirational music’s biggest night.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN at 7:30 p.m. CT – where the nomination ceremony took place this morning. The awards will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 21 at 8:00 ET on the UP! Television Network. Voting for the final winners will run from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, including the fan-voted awards for Artist and New Artist of the Year, which includes Capital Kings, Colton Dixon, for King & Country, the Rhett Walker Band, and Tasha Cobbs.

Like Elev8 On Facebook To Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul!

The Most Celebration Of Gospel Photos You'll See Anywhere

32 photos Launch gallery

The Most Celebration Of Gospel Photos You'll See Anywhere

Continue reading The Most Celebration Of Gospel Photos You’ll See Anywhere

The Most Celebration Of Gospel Photos You'll See Anywhere

This year's  Gospel celebration highlighted the best in gospel music. Don't forget to read:Elev8tion With Dr. Creflo Dollar: “We Should Be Thankful! ” [Exclusive] and watch Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell: “It Just Takes A Health Scare & You Change!” [EXCLUSIVE] Like Elev8 On Facebook To Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=elev8official height="260"]

Montell Jordan, Mary Mary, Canton & More All Nominated For Dove Awards was originally published on elev8.com

Charles Jenkins , Dove Awards , Dove Nominations , LeCrae , Mary Mary , Tamela Mann , Tasha Cobbs

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close