Montell Jordan, Mary Mary, Canton & More All Nominated For Dove Awards

The nominations for the 44th Annual Dove Awards were announced this morning, with a diverse slate of top artists including Steven Curtis Chapman, Mary Mary, Lecrae , Tamela Mann and TobyMac all in the mix for inspirational music's biggest night.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN at 7:30 p.m. CT – where the nomination ceremony took place this morning. The awards will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 21 at 8:00 ET on the UP! Television Network. Voting for the final winners will run from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, including the fan-voted awards for Artist and New Artist of the Year, which includes Capital Kings, Colton Dixon, for King & Country, the Rhett Walker Band, and Tasha Cobbs.

