Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Guidelines Of Her Open Marriage

For over 15 years, fans and Hollywood alike have been fascinated by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship. From their blended family to the ability to juggle career and private life, the Smith’s union is a common topic in the media. However, one of the most widely-discussed aspects of their relationship is the “persistent” rumor that they share an open marriage.

Well, in a recent with the HuffPost Live, Jada has set the record straight once and for all. She said Will is allowed to do whatever he wants.

“I think people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another,” she said. “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay. Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

Jada went on to explain that she’s comfortable in her marriage and that it works because she and Will have a solid friendship.

“I don’t think it’s easy to be married to anyone,” she explained. “I think that you have to go into a relationship knowing — especially when you’re dedicating to someone for the rest of your life — this is a life partnership … He’s my best friend. He’s been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that’s something you can never take away.”

The lovebirds, who met on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” married in 1997 and two children together. “One thing is for sure: I love him deeply,” she said.

Check out the video here.

http://live.huffingtonpost.com/r/segment/jada-pinkett-smith-human-trafficking-black-magazine-bullying/5147712502a760655e000309

Originally seen on HelloBeautiful.com