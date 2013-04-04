For over 15 years, fans and Hollywood alike have been fascinated by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship. From their blended family to the ability to juggle career and private life, the Smith’s union is a common topic in the media. However, one of the most widely-discussed aspects of their relationship is the “persistent” rumor that they share an open marriage.
Well, in a recent with the HuffPost Live, Jada has set the record straight once and for all. She said Will is allowed to do whatever he wants.
“I think people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another,” she said. “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay. Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”
Jada went on to explain that she’s comfortable in her marriage and that it works because she and Will have a solid friendship.
“I don’t think it’s easy to be married to anyone,” she explained. “I think that you have to go into a relationship knowing — especially when you’re dedicating to someone for the rest of your life — this is a life partnership … He’s my best friend. He’s been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that’s something you can never take away.”
The lovebirds, who met on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” married in 1997 and two children together. “One thing is for sure: I love him deeply,” she said.
Check out the video here.
http://live.huffingtonpost.com/r/segment/jada-pinkett-smith-human-trafficking-black-magazine-bullying/5147712502a760655e000309
Originally seen on HelloBeautiful.com
18 thoughts on “Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Guidelines Of Her Open Marriage”
People on here are full of shit what she said is true in any relationship you can not control what your partner do and vice versa she is not worried about what is is going to do and he is doing the same because if you are worried that your partner is doing something that means you do not trust them and if there is no trust then the relationship is doomed you all on here please grow the fuck up.
I agree with u 100% Joey this is bull shit why get married. I can’t believe she said dat, what example is she setting for women that want their husband to their selves.thats not how married people in love should behave. They should b single .
the key word in what she said is or (vice versa!) she getting it in too! iam sure she is getting banged out too!
To me. if it works for them, it’s no one else’s place to judge. Besides, when you look at all the dysfunctional marriages with cheating, those are the ones living a lie.
To go into a marriage with that type of concept is weird from jump street. There are no excuses to make that type of agreement. It’s starting out ungodly. If a couple have that type of concept, then don’t get married.
Sounds nasty. So he can do what or whom ever and come back home to her as long ad he can look himself in the mirror and it’s ok with her?! I consider marriage a commitment and as far as I’m concerned breaking that commitment should have consequences whether the person can look themselves in the mirror or not. But, to each his own.
Will Smith and his wife are no role models. They are just rich idiots!
@ sam walker you are so right!, about that one. its all to stay in the media, and the media loves dirt and why would jada want to discuss private things that go on in her marriage anyway,, Please she is just a media HYPE, she loves it,,, trust me. she just don’t have nothing else to do. bottom line), she is not to be looked up just because she has been married for 17 or 18 yrs ,,,there are people out there who have been married longer then her. GET A GRIP JADA..
NOWHERE does she say they have an open marriage. Just because she said, “You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.”, does it mean Will is screwing around on her. People will believe what they want.
I keep seeing this interview spreading like wildfire over the internet but where does she actually say the words “open marriage”? What she said has been interpreted the way those who have been speculating for years (about their marriage) want it to be interpreted but never does she actually say they have an open marriage. Anyone in a relationship can understand that at the end of the day, you don’t control the person you’re with as they have to make decisions without you & live with those decisions, which is my understanding of what she actually said….
NOWHERE does she say they have an open marriage. Just because she said, “You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.”, does it mean Will is screwing around on her. People will believe what they want.
Cyn, that was supposed to be a general reply, not aimed at you. I agree with you.
Thanks, Cyn. I was starting to fear that my reading comprehension skills had eroded.
why are they still talking about this, it is so OLD.
really jada wow I thought you stuff was solid as a rock( like ashford and simpson),,WRONG!
What their thing is is GROWNUP. Thay understand that they cannot control each other and does not want to. That translates to solid.
@dero it not about control, but I’m not going to let my husband do what he wants to do,, as long as he can come home and look at his-self in the mirror and be okay with it,,see this is bull, she is really got you brainwashed, she is full-of crap. open marriage or not. Its not about being controlled, by anyone , that is not what marriage is about. Hell for all we know jada could have somebody on the side, to me that is a open marriage, she is giving him permission to screw around, see this is what I’m talking about the media bull has got you going to actually believe that this is Okay, that is why young people thinks its okay to screw everything in sight. and then come back with some STD, people need to stop and looking at will smith and jada as role models. because they are not role models for our culture of our communities. (trust me),,
Super freaks.