Little Known Black History Fact: Regina Wilson

Regina Wilson is one of only 29 woman firefighters in New York City, which has over 10,000 firemen. Wilson, a black woman, and the members of Engine 219 were among the first responders to the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center in New York.

Only hours before the terrorist attacks, Wilson’s co-worker asked to trade assignments with her that day. He, along with six others from the unit, perished on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center in New York.

PLAY AUDIO

Also On Black America Web: