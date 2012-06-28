How much does Beyonce weigh? Beyonce’s weight has long been a subject of debate, but most estimates have her tipping the scales at 130 pounds, give or take. After Beyonce gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012, the R&B Star said she wanted to slim down and reach a target weight of 128 pounds. She may well have reached that goal: At a May 26 concert in Atlantic City, she said she’d dropped 60 pounds of baby weight since giving birth to her and husband Jay-Z’s first child.

Beyonce’s 128 pounds would classify her as a “small frame” individual, according to HealthCheckSystems.com. The former Destiny’s Child member stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and she’d need to gain some weight to reach a level of bootyliciousness consistent with a medium (133–144 pounds) or large frame (143–163).

Beyonce’s 128 pounds—or even 130 pounds—would make her skinnier than Rihanna, who tends to hover around 133 pounds. Then again, Ri has been shedding pounds like mad following her stint on the Five Factor Diet, and the 5 foot, 8 inch, Bajan beauty has said in interviews that she’s fallen below her normal weight. Beyonce is also slimmer than Nicki Minaj, who, at 5 feet, 4 inches, is thought to weigh 140 pounds.

So how did Beyonce lose those 60 pounds? As her trainer Marco Borges told Us Weekly, she ate a “whole foods” diet, focusing on veggies, protein, and nothing prepackaged. Dancing around in heels probably helped, too.

