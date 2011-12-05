Why T.I. Thinks Tiny Is Beautiful…

At this point, it’s indisputable, Tiny and T.I. are the 2011 Bonnie & Clyde. Talk about a “ride or die” chick, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Harris has stood by her husband T.I.’s side like glue; despite rumors of alleged groupies, multiple jail sentences and ridicule from the media. According to T.I., Tiny was the bread-winner in the beginning of the relationship and held it down while he pursued his career as “King Of the South.”

Tiny is atypical from the many female partners to hip-hop stars we see on television today. As one of the members of the hit 90’s girl group Xscape, Tiny is hard worker who’s earned her own money. She isn’t on television fighting other women in a dramatic, drink-throwing fashion or squandering away her man’s money on shoes and bags.

Tiny and T.I look to promote strong family values on his and her new reality show “The Family Hustle” which airs tonight on VH1. We caught up with the cute couple on the red carpet of “The Family Hustle” screening where she made her husband blush with embarrassment!

“The King” smiles when addressing why they chose to do the show,”We felt that it was best to do this to dispel certain rumors, assumptions and speculations so you can see it for what it is.”

When asked what makes Tiny beautiful to him he responded: “I like that she is a strong, loyal, driven person; I appreciate that!”

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

