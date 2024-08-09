Yung Miami Breaks Opens Up About Diddy's Allegations, X Reacts
Yung Miami On Not Speaking Out About Diddy: “That Wasn’t My Experience,” X Collectively Says Caresha Please
Yung Miami is finally breaking her silence on Diddy; many believe she could have kept her comments to herself. Caresha Brownlee, aka Yung Miami, aka Sean Comb’s former love interest he affectionately called “shawty wop,” is finally “speaking” about the allegations about the embattled Bad Boy music mogul. The 30-year-old rapper and former City Girl member used the season two premiere of her Diddy-less REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please, on Thursday, August 8, to tell her side of the story.
It’s been a rough year for the embattled mogul, who has faced multiple sexual assault allegations and lawsuits from multiple women and a male producer, including his ex Cassie, who opened the floodgates with the bombshell accusations that got the ball rolling on Diddy’s empire crumbling.
Yung Miami Opens Up, & Says NothingYung Miami, who was romantically linked with the man who also calls himself Love, was deafeningly silent as Diddy’s high-profile life fell apart. In a very safe space, on her podcast, and fielding questions from her bestie, Saucy Santana, about the situation, she said, “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, I can’t speak on something I don’t know.” She continued, “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.” So basically, she said, all that sh*t happened before I came into the picture. Yung Miami also spoke about being “crucified” immediately after the allegations about the Diddler surfaced. “People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader, and I made him my brand. And I feel like Diddy was on brand for me,” she said. “I met him when he was in another era. I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive.”
Social Media Collectively Rolls Its Eyes & Says Caresha PleaseWhile Yung Miami shed tears while talking about her experience, social media isn’t feeling what she had to say. Many believe she could have kept her mouth shut about the situation. “She is being extremely manipulative, and she’s not keeping it real. Girl you started fucking with him because you wanted to use him girl. Simple, and when the going got tough you jumped ship because he wasn’t a benefit anymore. She an opportunist and that’s okay. Just don’t lie,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user on X wrote, “You made diddy your brand . there hasn’t been any growth no accountability and self reflection how have you elevated as an artist , why should we care about Yung Miami the artist. when given constructive criticism you call people hating . ain’t no coming back from this.” Welp. During the candid interview, Yung Miami also spoke about her fallout with fellow City Girl, JT, and finding her voice. Watch the entire episode above and hit the gallery below for more reactions.
