YouTube Turns 20: The 20 Most Viewed Videos of All Time

Published on April 24, 2025
On this day (April 23) in 2005, the first-ever YouTube video was posted. It was a 19-second clip of co-founder Jawed Karim at the San Diego Zoo. Twenty years (and over 20 trillion videos) later, YouTube has become the go-to media site where you can find videos of just about anything. From music videos and nursery rhymes to DIYs and makeup tutorials, YouTube has played a part in our everyday lives.
To celebrate YouTube turning 20, we take a look at the 20 most-viewed videos on the platform!

1. Pinkfong – Baby Shark Dance (15 Billion views)

2. Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee – Despacito (8.7 Billion)

3. CoComelon – Wheels on the Bus (7.4 Billion)

4. CoComelon – Bath Song (7 Billion)

5. CoComelon – Johny Johny Yes Papa (7 Billion)

6. Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – See You Again (6.6 Billion)

7. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (6.4 Billion)

8. ChuChu TV – Phonics Song with TWO Words (6.4 Billion)

9. PSY – Gangnam Style (5.5 Billion)

10. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (5.5 Billion)

11. Miroshka TV – Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm (5.2 Billion)

12. Crazy Frog – Axel F (5.1 Billion)

13. Ultra Records – Dame Tu Cosita (5 Billion)

14. Get Movies – Masha and The Bear – Recipe for Disaster Ep. 17 (4.6 Billion)

15. T-Series Bhakti Sagar – Shree Hanuman Chalisa (4.5 Billion)

16. CoComelon – Baa Baa Black Sheep (4.4 Billion)

17. Jingle Toons – Lakdi Ki Kathi (4.4 Billion)

18. Maroon 5 – Sugar (4.2 Billion)

19. Shakira – Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (4.2 Billion)

20. OneRepublic – Counting Stars (4.1 Billion)

