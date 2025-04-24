YouTube Turns 20: The 20 Most Viewed Videos of All Time
On this day (April 23) in 2005, the first-ever YouTube video was posted. It was a 19-second clip of co-founder Jawed Karim at the San Diego Zoo. Twenty years (and over 20 trillion videos) later, YouTube has become the go-to media site where you can find videos of just about anything. From music videos and nursery rhymes to DIYs and makeup tutorials, YouTube has played a part in our everyday lives. To celebrate YouTube turning 20, we take a look at the 20 most-viewed videos on the platform!
1. Pinkfong – Baby Shark Dance (15 Billion views)
2. Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee – Despacito (8.7 Billion)
3. CoComelon – Wheels on the Bus (7.4 Billion)
4. CoComelon – Bath Song (7 Billion)
5. CoComelon – Johny Johny Yes Papa (7 Billion)
6. Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – See You Again (6.6 Billion)
7. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (6.4 Billion)
8. ChuChu TV – Phonics Song with TWO Words (6.4 Billion)
9. PSY – Gangnam Style (5.5 Billion)
10. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (5.5 Billion)
11. Miroshka TV – Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm (5.2 Billion)
12. Crazy Frog – Axel F (5.1 Billion)
13. Ultra Records – Dame Tu Cosita (5 Billion)
14. Get Movies – Masha and The Bear – Recipe for Disaster Ep. 17 (4.6 Billion)
15. T-Series Bhakti Sagar – Shree Hanuman Chalisa (4.5 Billion)
16. CoComelon – Baa Baa Black Sheep (4.4 Billion)
17. Jingle Toons – Lakdi Ki Kathi (4.4 Billion)
18. Maroon 5 – Sugar (4.2 Billion)
19. Shakira – Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (4.2 Billion)
20. OneRepublic – Counting Stars (4.1 Billion)
