Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Young Thug Drops Apologetic “Man I Miss My Dogs” & X Chimes In

Published on September 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug is having a rough go at it after some leaked phone conversations went wide on the Internet, somewhat tarnishing his well-honed reputation. Despite Young Thug’s own assertions that the leaked calls were AI-generated, he just unconventionally unleashed a new song, presumably titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he apologizes to his most recent romantic partner, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

 

Via his Instagram and X page, Young Thug unveiled a 7-minute video for the “Man I Miss My Dogs” track on the heels of a Thursday (September 11) tweet reading, “Ai jail calls is crazy” complete with a laughing emoji.

Related Stories

Thug explained to fans after sharing the lyrics that the song is a public apology towards Mariah The Scientist and mentions Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Future, and Drake, with each line addressing their interpersonal issues and connections.

From the track:

Drizzy, you my brother

You know I ain’t goin’ against you, I got manners

Everythin’ you did for the rap community, can’t ban you

Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do

F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had

Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page

The internet don’t know about it because real n*ggas don’t say

On X, fans have provided their thoughts on Young Thug’s latest drop, which also comes as he announced a September 19 release date for his fourth solo studio album, UY Scuti.

Check out those replies and the video below.

Photo: Getty

Young Thug Drops Apologetic “Man I Miss My Dogs” & X Chimes In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from Black America Web
Trending
27 Items
Celebrity

Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

Celebrity

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Celebrity

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding As Actor’s Mother Reveals Her ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Celebrity

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close