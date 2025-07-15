Desktop banner image
WWE Fans Salute New Women’s World Title Holder Naomi, Say It’s About Damn Time She Gets Her Time To Shine

Published on July 15, 2025

Monday Night RAW

Source: WWE / Getty / Naomi

It’s been a long time coming for WWE superstar Naomi, but she has finally reached the promised land, and wrestling fans are saying it’s about damn time.

Naomi didn’t miss her opportunity to cash in her Money In The Bank contract, using it to give her a golden opportunity during the women-led WWE PPV, Evolution, seizing the moment and beating  Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women’s World Title.

Ripley and Sky were locked in a grueling one-on-one match, which was also the main event of Sunday night’s PPV event. With both superstars putting it all on the line, and on their last legs, Naomi saw it as an opportunity, turning it into a Triple-Threat match.

Naomi quickly dispatched Ripley, giving her a window of opportunity to pin Iyo and win the title.

Naomi cashing in her Money In The Bank contract turned what was a sour night following a loss to her ongoing rival, Jade Cargill, into a decision to shake up Raw’s women’s division.

Fans of the WWE superstar were extremely happy and proud to see the WWE superstar finally win a belt, and took the celebration to X, formerly Twitter.

“i’ve watched naomi be the best in her nxt class, be the best diva in that ring, be the most over woman on the smackdown roster, put her all into reviving a dead tag division, help put tna women’s wrestling on the map. nobody, NOBODY deserves this more,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan wrote, “seeing naomi with the title feels SO correct.” 

Congrats are in order for Naomi. Let’s see how long she holds onto the title.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

WWE Fans Salute New Women’s World Title Holder Naomi, Say It’s About Damn Time She Gets Her Time To Shine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close