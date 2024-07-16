Top 20 Worst National Anthem Performances Ever
Being slated to sing the National Anthem at a high school competition can be nerve wrecking, let alone a televised event with millions watching. The bigger the event, the bigger the artist opening the show will be. With so many historical renditions, some singers tend to put their own pizzazz on their performance to make it memorable. But sometimes, hitting those high notes can backfire. The crowd doesn’t react, and cameras are keying on the players awkward reactions trying to keep their composure.
The Star-Spangled Banner is the nation’s most sacred song since 1931. Known as the National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner was originally composed in 1773 by John Stafford. 40 years later, American lawyer Francis Scott Key wrote a poem titled “Defence of Fort M’Henry“, in which he wrote about the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. a portion of the poem would eventually serve as the lyrics for our nations hymn. Although it was first recognized for official use by the United States Navy in 1889, it wasn’t until March 3, 1931 when U.S. Congress made the song the official national anthem of the United States, signed off by President Herbert Hoover. Since then, thousands of music artists have sung their unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner. We all know that nobody will never perform the National Anthem like Whitney Houston did, but we may have found the one performance that erases Fergie’s performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game from recent memory.
Who invented the The Star-Spangled Banner?
Who has the worst Star-Spangled Banner performance?Ingrid Andress‘ National Anthem performance could be the worst rendition of all-time. Setting the stage for the 2024 MLB Home Run derby, The 4-time Grammy losing singer songwriter, recovering homeschooler — per her social media bio — gave us one of the most difficult live listening experiences ever. RELATED: Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem performance could be the worst rendition of all-time Andress, in what seemed to be strategic, had a very unorthodox style of singing. Some of lyrics were unusually elongated, and on the most notable sections of the song, she sounded short of breath — as she did not hold any of the notes throughout the performance. Andress has opened up discussions for landing at the top of the list for Worst National Anthem performance of all time. That being said, our team at RNB Philly has put together a list of the worst Star-Spangled Banner performances of all time.
1. Ingrid Andress – MLB Home Run Derby (2024)
2. Fergie – NBA All-Star Game (2018)
3. Rosanne Barr – San Diego Padres game (1990)
4. Caroline Marcil – USA vs. Canada (2004)
5. Alexis Normand – Memorial Cup (2013)
6. Cuba Gooding Sr. – (2008?)
7. Jesse McCartney – NASCAR Sprint Cup Race (2009)
8. Michael Bolton – Yankees baseball game (2003)
9. Victoria Zarlenga – USA vs. Scotland (2012)
10. Eli Young Band – Kansas City Chiefs game (2010)
11. Aretha Franklin, Aaron Neville & Dr. John – Super Bowl XL (2006)
12. Kat DeLuna – Dallas Cowboys game (2008)
13. Natalie Gilbert – Portland Trailblazers game (2003)
14. Steven Tyler – AFC Championship Game (2012)
15. Scott Stapp – Miami Speedway (2005)
16. Carl Lewis – Chicago Bulls game (1993)
17. Christina Aguilera – Super Bowl XLV (2011)
18. Steven Tyler – Indianapolis 500 (2001)
19. Ezra Harris – A Police Event (?)
20. Harper Gruzins – Soccer event (2012)
