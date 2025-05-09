Work Don’t Stop: Celeb Moms Who’ve Performed Pregnant

Motherhood is a full-time job on its own, but some women make it look effortless even while growing a whole human. Some women go into full rest mode when they’re pregnant (and rightfully so). But these mommas? They were booked, busy, and glowing while doing it.

From powerhouse vocals, belly reveals, and high-energy performances, these ladies didn’t let pregnancy slow their stride. Women like Bey, M.I.A., and Cardi B proved that being pregnant doesn’t mean you have to pause the grind. Shoutout to these moms who made pregnancy look like just another day at the office.

Here are a few moms who’ve hit the stage mic in hand, heels on, belly out. Let’s get into it.