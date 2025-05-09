Listen Live
Entertainment

Work Don't Stop: Celeb Moms Who've Performed Pregnant

Work Don't Stop: Celeb Moms Who've Performed Pregnant

Published on May 9, 2025
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Motherhood is a full-time job on its own, but some women make it look effortless even while growing a whole human. Some women go into full rest mode when they’re pregnant (and rightfully so). But these mommas? They were booked, busy, and glowing while doing it.

From powerhouse vocals, belly reveals, and high-energy performances, these ladies didn’t let pregnancy slow their stride. Women like Bey, M.I.A., and Cardi B proved that being pregnant doesn’t mean you have to pause the grind. Shoutout to these moms who made pregnancy look like just another day at the office.

Here are a few moms who’ve hit the stage mic in hand, heels on, belly out. Let’s get into it.

1. Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs (2017)

Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs (2017)
Source: Getty

2. Cardi B Live on Saturday Night Live (2018)

3. Mel B During the Spiceworld Tour (1998)

Mel B During the Spiceworld Tour (1998)
Source: Getty

4. Jennifer Lopez During the "En Concierto" Tour (2007)

Jennifer Lopez During the "En Concierto" Tour (2007)
Source: Getty

5. M.I.A at the GRAMMYs (2009)

M.I.A at the GRAMMYs (2009)
Source: Getty

6. Alicia Keys at the BET Awards (2010)

Alicia Keys at the BET Awards (2010)
Source: Getty

7. Rihanna During the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (2023)

Rihanna During the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (2023)
Source: Getty

8. Mariah Carey's "Christmas in Washington" (2010)

Mariah Carey's "Christmas in Washington" (2010)
Source: Getty

9. Ciara at the GRAMMYs Celebration (2014)

Ciara at the GRAMMYs Celebration (2014)
Source: Getty

10. Kelly Clarkson Live at the Billboard Music Awards (2015)

Kelly Clarkson Live at the Billboard Music Awards (2015)
Source: Getty

11. Shakira at the 2012 FIFA World Cup

Shakira at the 2012 FIFA World Cup
Source: Getty

Work Don’t Stop: Celeb Moms Who’ve Performed Pregnant was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

