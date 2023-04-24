5 Times Woody McClain’s Style Was Top Tier

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Benefiting from the undeniable power of social media, Woody McClain, who gained fame as a Vine sensation, has successfully transitioned to an actor, emerging as one of the most promising and stylish rising talents. Before landing the role of Cane in the popular Power Book: Ghost, the Charleston native rose to fame in 2017 for his portrayal of Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story. He later reprised his role as Brown in the biopic film “Whitney” and in the BET series The Bobby Brown Story.

Lately McClain and his ever-so-stylish looks going viral on social media. Most recently, he has looked to fashion stylist Mauricia Henry, a renowned fashion stylist and creative consultant hailing from Brooklyn, New York. Her primary focus is on enhancing the fashion profiles of her clients and VIP roster by curating their wardrobe choices. Her impressive portfolio boasts collaborations with high-profile celebrities such as Mary J. Blige, Kaci Walfall, Woody McClain, and Young Devyn. Drawing from her extensive experience in the industry, Mauricia has developed a fashion aesthetic that celebrates the individuality of each client while incorporating her personal love for bold maximalism.

We had the pleasure of speaking with the beauty about her collaboration with McClain, what she enjoys about working with the actor, and some of her favorite looks.

HelloBeautiful: How did you come to work with Woody?

Mauricia Henry: I started working with Woody through a referral and his outreach. He saw my previous work with Mary J Blige, who co-stars in the TV show Power Book II: Ghost, We formally met at Mary’s Birthday Party and, from there, started collaborating.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite part about working with the actor?

Mauricia Henry: My favorite part about working with Woody is how eager and involved he is to elevate his personal style. Together, we’ve created a goal and concept of where we want to take his future fashion. We’re both excited to explore the combining of new and classic brands.

HelloBeautiful: How would you define his style?

Mauricia Henry: Honestly, together, we’re still learning and exploring his style. Each time I leave a fitting, I study a photograph of the confirmed look and brainstorm ways we can elevate and edit to create a clean and strong look.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite Woody McClain looks.

5 Times Woody McClain’s Style Was Top Tier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com