Wiz Khalifa Comes Out As A Flat Earth Enthusiast
Wiz Khalifa would never get confused with being seen as an authority on scientific matters, and we don’t intend that to come off as a diss but just a fact. Wiz Khalifa probably didn’t do himself any favors regarding that assessment after appearing on a Patreon episode of The Joe Budden Podcast discussing and seemingly defending Earth being flat. On episode 817 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the cast discussed the validity of Earth being flat with co-hosts Dr. Marc Lamont Hill and Antwan “Ish” Marby engaging in a light debate. While Ish never fully stated he believed in the Earth being flat, he maintained some skepticism based on things he’s viewed over the years. Hill pushed back slightly, but the crew breezed by the topic on the main podcast. Taking to Patreon, the gang invited Wiz Khalifa to the set for its “Full Journey” episode with the Pittsburgh rapper. A viewer on X, formerly Twitter, clipped up Wiz speaking on the Earth being flat and with the caption reading, “This might literally be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Podcasts were a mistake.” “I just believe we live on a flat plane,” Wiz began, while receiving an approving dap from Ish. He continued, “It’s only because I travel so much.” Hill tried to challenge Wiz on the theory, but the conversation never righted itself after the “Black and Yellow” star broke down how he arrived at his conclusion despite scientists debunking the theory long ago. We’ve got the video in question by way of X, along with reactions from others who’ve seen the clips. As expected, the responses are all over the place. — Photo: Scott Legato / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10. The Full Segment Can Be Viewed Here
