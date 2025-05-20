Who You Got? A Complete List of Joey Bada$$ vs. Ray Vaughn, Daylyt & Friends Diss Tracks So Far

1. Joey Bada$$ – “The Ruler’s Back” (1.1.25) Joey kicks off the year with a bold return, positioning himself as the king of lyrical rap. While not naming names, he throws shots at so-called “conscious rappers” who chase clout, setting the tone for the months to come. This was the first major warning shot in what would become a lyrical war.

2. Daylyt – “HIYU” (1.7.25) Daylyt responds quickly with a layered, metaphor-heavy record. “HIYU” takes aim at industry structure, performative activism, and artists who are “rulers in costume.” The abstract lyricism forces listeners to listen multiple times—Daylyt was officially in the ring.

3. Ray Vaughn – “Crashout Heritage” (1.8.25) Ray Vaughn drops a gritty, emotional track diving into his roots while throwing slick jabs at Joey. He critiques the pedestal Joey stands on and questions whether his message is still for the people. Vaughn asserts he’s next in line, and not afraid to crash through the gate.

4. Joey Bada$$ – “Sorry Not Sorry” (1.20.25) Now more direct, Joey aims bars at Ray and Daylyt, suggesting their antics are distractions from the real work. The tone is confident, slick, and polished. Joey leans into the OG role—apologizing for nothing, and claiming he’s simply defending the throne.

5. CJ Fly – “HIYU Freestyle” (1.27.25) Joey’s Pro Era brother steps in. CJ Fly uses Daylyt’s own beat to call out hypocrisy and reinforce Joey’s message. It’s clear this is becoming a crew affair, with lines that frame Pro Era as a united front.

6. Daylyt – “YHRR” (2.3.25) With “You Hate Real Rappers,” Daylyt takes things personal. He deconstructs the rap industry and questions Joey’s authenticity, painting him as a curated image more than a revolutionary. The wordplay is dense, and the disses feel more pointed than poetic this time.

7. Ray Vaughn – “Impossible Patty” (2.8.25) Ray Vaughn doubles down with creativity and aggression. Using cartoon metaphors and offbeat flows, he takes aim at Joey’s “Golden Era” sound as outdated. This showed Ray’s versatility, proving he can diss while still entertaining.

8. Joey Bada$$ – “Pardon Me” (2.18.25) Joey returns with a slick and calculated record. He addresses critics, names no names, but the tone makes it clear he’s speaking to his opposition. The beat is smooth, but the delivery is sharp—an old-school chess move.

9. Daylyt – “BACKPACK” (4.28.25) Daylyt takes things deeper, calling out industry plants and fake consciousness. He questions Joey’s evolution and paints him as someone still clinging to his 2012 image. The visuals and lyrics suggest Daylyt is ready to outlast everyone involved.

10. Ray Vaughn – “Justin Credible Freestyles” (5.7.25) A live freestyle moment that fans instantly replayed. Ray uses the moment to freestyle bar after bar, taking slick jabs at Joey, CJ Fly, and Daylyt too. It’s raw and spontaneous—a reminder of his natural ability.

11. Joey Bada$$, Big Sean & Ab-Soul – “Red Bull Spiral Freestyle” (5.13.25) Three lyrical heavyweights team up, with Joey anchoring the verse. He uses the moment to send shots while standing next to other respected lyricists. The message? He’s not alone, and the respect he has in the game is real.

12. Ray Vaughn – “Hoe Era” (5.14.25) Aimed at Pro Era’s name and legacy, Vaughn delivers direct attacks on Joey’s past affiliations and supposed contradictions. The wordplay is bold, and the imagery is confrontational. This one hit hard and reignited fan debates.

13. Joey Bada$$ – “THE FINALS” (5.15.25)” Joey declares it’s the fourth quarter and he’s taking the last shot. This is his most aggressive track yet, filled with bars that seem to summarize and respond to everything thrown his way. A statement track meant to silence the noise.

14. REASON – “The Dead Apple” (5.16.25) Out of left field, REASON steps in with a warning to both sides. He critiques the state of lyrical rap and warns against getting caught in egos. While not a direct diss, it expands the narrative and adds another layer.

15. AZ Chike – “What Would You Do?” (5.19.25) AZ Chike uses the moment to challenge both camps. He asks hard questions and walks the line between storytelling and diss. Not fully in the war, but clearly a voice watching from the side with something to say.

16. Daylyt – “WRD2MIMVA” (5.19.25) A cryptic, complex drop with wordplay rooted in mythology, politics, and rap culture. Daylyt appears to be warning Joey of what’s next—this is psychological warfare in rhyme form. As usual, fans needed Genius annotations just to keep up.

17. CJ Fly – “STINGray” (5.19.25) CJ returns with a direct response to Ray Vaughn. Clever title. Clever bars. He mocks Vaughn’s name, image, and flows—all while backing up his Pro Era roots.

18. Kai Ca$h – “KNICKS IN 6” (5.19.25) A punchy sports metaphor record that supports Joey’s side, subtly dissing the “opposition squad.” The metaphor works well, calling Joey the franchise player and Daylyt/Vaughn the benchwarmers. Not the most aggressive, but clever and strategic.

19. Joey Bada$$ ft. Loaded Lux – “My Town” (5.19.25) An exclamation point. With a cosign from battle rap legend Loaded Lux, Joey ends this leg of the war with a declaration of home court dominance. The message is clear: “You can’t take the crown if you can’t survive the borough.”