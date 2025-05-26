Who Won Big & Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards
Celebrities stepped out in bold, breathtaking designs that reflected personal style and artistic expression.
Tiffany Haddish stunned in a sky-blue Bronx and Banco gown, radiating glamour with its intricate detailing, showing off her silhouette. Ciara, also donning Bronx and Banco, exuded edgy elegance in a structured metallic number that turned heads with every step.
Kehlani opted for a daring look in a semi-sheer sparkly mini-dress by Do Long, bringing a mix of sultry and chic to the purple carpet. Meanwhile, country star Lainey Wilson embraced whimsical charm in a Rahul Mishra creation that seemed to channel wildflowers, with intricate embroidery and a sheer cape that added a sense of storytelling to her look.
Check out the vibrant hues to modern cuts, from this year’s AMAs purple carpet, from your favorite celebrities below.
The article ‘Who Won Big and Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards
Shaboozey attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a plaid suit with chaps over jeans and a leather vest.
2. Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards
Benson Boone attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a green 70s inspired suit with a white shirt.
3. Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards
Ciara attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a crystal and chain dress by Bronx and Banco.
4. Kehlani at the 2025 American Music Awards
Kehlani attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a silver and rhinestone nearly there dress with a train by Do Long
5. Lainey Wilson at the 2025 American Music Awards
Lainey Wilson attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a floral western inspired suit with a sheer cape and cowboy hat by Rahul Mishra.
6. MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards
MGK attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing black pants and a matching vest with a tie.
7. Heidi Klum & Henry Samuel 2025 American Music Awards
Heidi Klum, wearing Stephane Rolland with her son Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards.
8. Becky G 2025 American Music Awards
Becky G attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a leapard tube dress with shawl.
9. Gloria Estefan at the 2025 American Music Awards
Gloria Estefan attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing Pamela Rolland
10. Tiffany Haddish at the 2025 American Music Awards
Tiffany Haddish attends the American Music Awards wearing a blue rhinestone cowlneck gown with a hood by Bronx and Banco
11. Kai Cenat at the 2025 American Music Awards
Kai Cenat attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a classic black tuxedo
12. Sexyy Red at the 2025 American Music Awards
Sexyy Red attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a red corsett dress by The Attico
13. Rebecca Black at the 2025 American Music Awards
Rebecca Black attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing an ivory strapless tea length dress with veil
14. Jordan Chiles at the 2025 American Music Awards
Jordan Chiles attends the American Music Awards wearing a white strapless gown by Marine Serre
15. Sandra Denton AKA "Peppa" at the 2025 American Music Awards
Sandra Denton AKA “Peppa” attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a black strapless dress with a train by Oscar De la Renta
16. Nikki Glaser at the 2025 American Music Awards – Arrivals
Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a black corsett dress by Yara Shoemaker
