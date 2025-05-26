Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Who Won Big & Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards

Who Won Big and Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards

Published on May 26, 2025
The 2025 American Music Awards were as much about the dazzling purple carpet as the incredible music and the talented artists being honored.  Janet Jackson hit the stage for the first time on live television in seven years with a stirring performance just before she accepted the ICON award.  Pop star Billie Eilish won Artist of the Year, and Beyoncé won Favorite Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Celebrities stepped out in bold, breathtaking designs that reflected personal style and artistic expression.

Tiffany Haddish stunned in a sky-blue Bronx and Banco gown, radiating glamour with its intricate detailing, showing off her silhouette. Ciara, also donning Bronx and Banco, exuded edgy elegance in a structured metallic number that turned heads with every step.

Kehlani opted for a daring look in a semi-sheer sparkly mini-dress by Do Long, bringing a mix of sultry and chic to the purple carpet. Meanwhile, country star Lainey Wilson embraced whimsical charm in a Rahul Mishra creation that seemed to channel wildflowers, with intricate embroidery and a sheer cape that added a sense of storytelling to her look.

Check out the vibrant hues to modern cuts, from this year’s AMAs purple carpet, from your favorite celebrities below.

 

The article ‘Who Won Big and Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards

Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Shaboozey attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a plaid suit with chaps over jeans and a leather vest.

2. Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Benson Boone attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a green 70s inspired suit with a white shirt.

3. Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards

Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Ciara attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a crystal and chain dress by Bronx and Banco. 

4. Kehlani at the 2025 American Music Awards

Kehlani at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Kehlani attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a silver and rhinestone nearly there dress with a train by Do Long

5. Lainey Wilson at the 2025 American Music Awards

Lainey Wilson at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Lainey Wilson attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a floral western inspired suit with a sheer cape and cowboy hat by Rahul Mishra.

6. MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards

MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

MGK attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing black pants and a matching vest with a tie.

7. Heidi Klum & Henry Samuel 2025 American Music Awards

Heidi Klum & Henry Samuel 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Heidi Klum, wearing Stephane Rolland with her son Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards.

8. Becky G 2025 American Music Awards

Becky G 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Becky G attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a leapard tube dress with shawl.

9. Gloria Estefan at the 2025 American Music Awards

Gloria Estefan at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Gloria Estefan attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing Pamela Rolland

10. Tiffany Haddish at the 2025 American Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Tiffany Haddish attends the American Music Awards wearing a blue rhinestone cowlneck gown with a hood by Bronx and Banco

11. Kai Cenat at the 2025 American Music Awards

Kai Cenat at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Kai Cenat attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a classic black tuxedo

12. Sexyy Red at the 2025 American Music Awards

Sexyy Red at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Sexyy Red attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a red corsett dress by The Attico

13. Rebecca Black at the 2025 American Music Awards

Rebecca Black at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Rebecca Black attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing an ivory strapless tea length dress with veil

14. Jordan Chiles at the 2025 American Music Awards

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles attends the American Music Awards wearing a white strapless gown by Marine Serre

15. Sandra Denton AKA "Peppa" at the 2025 American Music Awards

Sandra Denton AKA "Peppa" at the 2025 American Music Awards
Source: Getty

Sandra Denton AKA “Peppa” attends the 2025 American Music Awards in a black strapless dress with a train by Oscar De la Renta

16. Nikki Glaser at the 2025 American Music Awards – Arrivals

Nikki Glaser at the 2025 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Getty

Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a black corsett dress by Yara Shoemaker

