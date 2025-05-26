The 2025 American Music Awards were as much about the dazzling purple carpet as the incredible music and the talented artists being honored. Janet Jackson hit the stage for the first time on live television in seven years with a stirring performance just before she accepted the ICON award. Pop starwon Artist of the Year, andwon Favorite Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter’.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Celebrities stepped out in bold, breathtaking designs that reflected personal style and artistic expression.

Tiffany Haddish stunned in a sky-blue Bronx and Banco gown, radiating glamour with its intricate detailing, showing off her silhouette. Ciara, also donning Bronx and Banco, exuded edgy elegance in a structured metallic number that turned heads with every step.

RELATED STORY: Janet Jackson Performs on TV for the First Time in 7 Years

Kehlani opted for a daring look in a semi-sheer sparkly mini-dress by Do Long, bringing a mix of sultry and chic to the purple carpet. Meanwhile, country star Lainey Wilson embraced whimsical charm in a Rahul Mishra creation that seemed to channel wildflowers, with intricate embroidery and a sheer cape that added a sense of storytelling to her look.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Check out the vibrant hues to modern cuts, from this year’s AMAs purple carpet, from your favorite celebrities below.

The article ‘Who Won Big and Who Wore What to the 2025 American Music Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI