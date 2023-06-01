Who Should Replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed? Betting Odds Say…

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe’s partnership with Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed provided countless legendary moments, memes, and water cooler conversations. But alas, that era has come to an end.

FS1 announced yesterday that Sharpe’s time on the show will be coming to an end soon, following the two sides’ agreement on a buyout. Many speculate that the crux of the fracture between Sharpe and Bayless happened during the last NFL season.

Bayless’ tweet questioning the NFL’s decision to suspend a game between the Bengals and Bills has been deemed crude and insensitive by many, including Sharpe. So much so that Sharpe didn’t report to work the next day and their on-air time since has been peppered with uncomfortable back-and-forths between both parties.

So the big question today is… Who will replace Shannon Sharpe moving forward?

When it comes to unknown outcomes involving sports – or sports talking heads – rest assured that sportsbooks all over will have their own predictions.

Bovada, one popular online sportsbook, has just updated its predictions. The lower the number, the higher probability Bovada is placing on that host to take over for Sharpe. The higher the number, the lower the probability… again, according to Bovada.

Keep scrolling to see who you may want to place your money on!

