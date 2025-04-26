Shedeur Sanders Lands In Cleveland After Slipping In NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders Finally Drafted By The Cleveland Browns Following Prank Call Moment, X Reacts
Deion Sanders, is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns. The 2025 NFL Draft didn’t quite go as planned for Shedeur Sanders, who watched in utter disbelief as he continued to go undrafted after many NFL analysts and so-called draft experts believed he would go in the first round. Sanders, was not at the NFL Draft held in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, but instead opted for a swanky private watch party featuring his brother, Shilo Sanders, his father and former head coach Deion Sanders and other guests like Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Gillie, and Sanders rumored boo, reggae artist Shenseea, and plenty of cameras to document the moment.Finally, after falling to the fifth round after being projected to go in the first, the Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback, and son of NFL legend
Someone Actually Prank Called Shedeur Sanders On His Private LineDays of waiting to hear from an NFL team included a prank call from individuals claiming to be from an organization. The distasteful moment was also caught on camera. When he was asked what the person said on the phone, Sanders responded, “He said, ‘You’re going to have to wait a little longer.’ It’s 50/50.” Everyone was visibly confused with someone saying in the background, “Nobody got this number, though,” Sanders responds, “It’s a private number.” A video surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, showing a white student from the University of Mississippi calling Sanders, claiming to be New Orleans Saints owner Mickey Loomis. Bruh. Regardless, Sanders finally received the call he was waiting for, informing him that he would be joining the Cleveland Browns organization as a member of their roster, which is already heavily stocked at the quarterback position. In another video, after celebrating the moment, a more focused Sanders is locked in, telling his brother, “I just wanna ball,” confirming he has an eye on the starting QB role, which is currently up for grabs following the injury to Deshaun Watson. We can’t wait to see Shedeur ball out, and put all the teams that didn’t draft him on notice. Until that day, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Shedeur Sanders Finally Drafted By The Cleveland Browns Following Prank Call Moment, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
