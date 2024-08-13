'Supacell' Gets A Second Season At Netflix, Fans React
‘Supacell” Officially Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix, Fans Excited Rapman’s Hit Series Will Return
In a move that makes all the sense in the world, Netflix has officially confirmed that Rapman’s original superhero series Supacell is returning for a well-deserved second season. Today, the streaming giant announced that season two of Supacell is on. The show follows five superpowered South Londoners who took the world by storm and were the topic of social media discussions.
The announcement of a second season comes after the premiere season ended on a sad cliffhanger with Michael (Tosin Cole) vowing to his fellow superpowered allies Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa), Rodney (Calvin Demba), Sabrina (Nadine Mills), and Tazer (Josh Tedeku) that “When I come back, they’re all gonna fucking pay,” after the shadowy organization took the life of his girlfriend Dionne.
Season One Was Rapman’s Batman BeginsAs for season two, we probably won’t be waiting too long for it because the series creator revealed he already knows what direction he is going in for the second and third seasons. “I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends,” Rapman told Netflix’s website Tudum ahead of the series premiere, adding, “I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.” “Supacell Season 1 is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become. That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn’t exist anymore. They’ve changed everything. It’s going to be interesting when we get into the writers’ room.” In an interview with Rapman, he told our very own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls that when he created Supacell, he intended not to build a “Rapman Universe” but to continue telling the reluctant heroes stories. “No, I wasn’t coming to create a whole comic book universe. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t. I’m just a massive nerd for the genre but never saw a version of the show that related to us,” he told CassiusLife. Fans are very excited about the news of the show’s season two renewal. You can see their reactions in the gallery below.
1. Let's gooooo
2. We are so back
3. Yessir
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
‘Supacell” Officially Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix, Fans Excited Rapman’s Hit Series Will Return was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web