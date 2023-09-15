‘What You Need To Know:’ Hunter Biden Indicted, Trans Athletes, & More!

Sybil’s birthday shout outs

Prince Harry, 39

Lisa Vanderpump, 63

Tommy Lee Jones, 77

Dan Marino, 62 (Hall Of Fame QB)

Oliver Stone, 77 (Director)

REMEMBERING

William Howard Taft (27th President 1857-1930)

Nipsey Russell (Comedian 1918-2005)

1. Hunter Biden Indicted Source:Getty Hunter Biden Indicted What You Need to Know: For the first time, the son of a U.S. President was indicted on federal gun charges. The indictment, unsealed in Delaware Thursday, charges the 53-year-old Biden with three counts related to a gun purchase. The first two counts were making a false or fictitious statement when purchasing a gun or lying about being addicted to drugs while buying a weapon in October, 2018. The third count charges that Hunter Biden knowingly possessed that firearm while being addicted to drugs.

2. Census Data Shows the Kids Are Not Alright Source:Getty Census Data Shows the Kids Are Not Alright WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest data reveals a distressing reality: child poverty in the United States more than doubled in 2022, affecting approximately nine million children. This surge, the most substantial increase on record, disproportionately impacts Black children and communities.

The primary cause lies in the expiration of the enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) program in December 2021. The CTC, initiated in July 2021 to aid parents facing economic hardship due to the pandemic, provided substantial yearly tax credits, often distributed monthly, and required no repayment unless a specific tax threshold was met.

3. Why Are Black People More at Risk to Develop FSGS Kidney Disease? Source:Getty . Why Are Black People More at Risk to Develop FSGS Kidney Disease? What You Need to Know: FSGS, a rare kidney disease, occurs more commonly in Blacks than Whites, largely because of specific genetic variants prevalent among those of African ancestry. Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) affects the filters in your kidneys. When these filters are scarred, they are unable to filter your blood, which can lead to kidney damage and failure. Treatment for FSGS focuses on treating the symptoms and preventing any additional scarring. (READ MORE)

4. Jenny Roe V. Utah High School: Let Trans Athletes Play! Source:Getty Jenny Roe V. Utah High School: Let Trans Athletes Play! WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: The case is underway for Jenny Roe V. Utah High School Activities in Utah. This case challenges a new Utah law that blocks transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams. The plaintiff in this case is the American Civil Liberties Union. They are representing two transgender athletes trying to play on their school teams. The plaintiff wants to see that transgender girls are able to play high school sports. The argument is that preventing girls from being able to play in those sports is unconstitutional. One of the girls is a swimmer and the other is a volleyball player. The girls and their families are staying anonymous through proceedings. 5. What to Expect During the New Moon in Virgo