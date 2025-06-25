The legendary beef between Kevin Durant and Lil B is not dead.

On Monday, Jun 23, rapper Lil B decided to call out Kevin Durant on X, formerly Twitter, to challenge the two-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star to a one-on-one game.

“Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball shit yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you,” Lil B said on X.

Durant is not one to be shy with his Twitter fingers and clapped back at the “Based God,” dismissing his challenge and basketball skills writing on X, “Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM..u wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that.”

The moment has folks asking, “What year is it?” If you recall, both Durant and Lil B have been going at each other since 2011. The so-called beef began when the NBA hooper called Lil B’s music “wack” with the rapper responding by putting the “Based God curse” on Durant, claiming he would never win an NBA championship.

Lil B kept the beef going by dropping diss tracks and issuing challenges, while Durant went on to win two championships with the Golden State Warriors, proving that the “curse” was just CAP.

Of course, social media is always here for the shenanigans and has been chiming in on the reignited feud between Durant and Lil B. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

What Year Is It ? : Kevin Durant Claps Back At Lil B, “You was once a thing, I’m still that.” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. What is happening? 2. We guess 3. Sounds like someone needs to go outside and touch grass 4. 5. That was a bar 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.