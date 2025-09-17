The 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival lineup just dropped and it’s a great mix of some of our favorite artists. Read more and check out the full lineup inside.

The festival takes place over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. The headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who’s making history as the first Latina to ever headline Coachella.

If you scroll the full poster, you’ll see the vibe is global. Alongside the headliners, we are looking forward to seeing artists like Young Thug, Sexyy Red, Clipse, Swae Lee, Giveon and PinkPantheress. They bring everything from rap and hip-hop to Afro-beat, Latin rhythms, and more.

What else you should know:

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. While early access for 2024-2025 attendees starts September 18.

Coachella did a great job of making sure diverse talent and genres are represented, so all their guests can enjoy the experience fully. Check out the full lineup on Coachella’s website. Who’s excited? Comment below who you are looking forward to seeing next year.

Check out a gallery of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing below:

What We Know About Coachella 2026 & The Artists We’re Excited To See was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Sexyy Red Source:Getty She carries that unapologetic vibe and gives folks something to fuss over in the best way. 2. PinkPantheress Source:Getty She blends UK cloud rap, bedroom pop, drum & bass vibes. 3. Young Thug Source:Getty At the top of the headlines, Thug always delivers the unpredictable, raw energy and creativity fans desire. 4. Giveon Source:Getty The R&B crooner is bringing his deep, soulful vocals to the desert. Expect a set full of heartbreak anthems and smooth vibes that’ll have the crowd swaying in unison. 5. Swae Lee Source:Getty Known for his genre-blending hits and melodies, Swae Lee’s solo set will be a vibe. From radio smashes to viral hooks, he’s guaranteed to keep fans lit the whole time. 6. Clipse Source:Getty Reuniting for Coachella, Pusha T and No Malice are giving hip-hop heads a rare treat. Expect raw lyricism, nostalgia, and timeless street classics. 7. Davido Source:Getty Afrobeats is always a vibe. Davido will share his global hits and infectious energy with the Coachella stage. His set will be one big celebration of African sound and culture. 8. FKA twigs Source:Getty The avant-garde queen is bringing her haunting vocals, experimental beats, and jaw-dropping visuals to Coachella. Her set will be nothing short of an art piece. 9. Central Cee Source:Getty London’s drill superstar is making waves across the globe. His gritty flow and sharp delivery are about to introduce Coachella to the UK street sound in a major way.