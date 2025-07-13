Listen Live
‘What To Watch’ TV & Film This Week Features Ginny & Georgia, Love Island & F1

Published on July 13, 2025

F1 Poster & Key Art Images

Source: Courtesy / WARNER BROS

Need something new to binge or catch on your next movie night? This week’s TV and film roundup brings back fan-favorite drama, juicy reality chaos, and a high-speed, high-stakes redemption story. Whether you’re craving teen angst, island hookups, or adrenaline-fueled racing, check out a few of our favorites this week inside.

The mother-daughter duo is back, and the stakes are higher than ever. Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia Season 3 picks up as Ginny, Georgia, and the rest of the Miller family attempt to settle into a quieter life in a cozy New England town. But as fans know, trouble is never far behind. With fresh secrets, new relationships, and that signature mix of drama and dark humor, Ginny & Georgia dives deeper into what it really means to build roots after living life on the run. Expect emotional turns, fast-paced plot twists, and all the small-town messiness we love. Streaming now on Netflix.

Love Island this and Love Island that! Summer’s here, and that means Love Island USA is turning up the heat and fans can’t get enough of the drama. Season 7 brings new islanders, new villa vibes, and plenty of romance, rivalry, and recoupling. Based on the wildly popular U.K. version, this season follows singles as they test their connections, play games, and try to avoid being voted off by viewers. With surprise twists, dramatic showdowns, and jaw-dropping betrayals, this is your go-to guilty pleasure for the week. Tune in on Peacock for nightly episodes that keep you guessing—and gasping.

Fasten your seatbelts for F1, the newest film speeding onto screens. Set in the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing, the story centers on Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a once-promising driver whose career took a nosedive after a devastating crash. Three decades later, he’s convinced to return to the track, mentoring a fiery young rookie (Damson Idris) and battling old demons along the way. It’s a classic redemption arc with pulse-pounding action and a powerful message about teamwork, healing, and second chances. Be sure to catch it in theaters.

From small-town secrets to tropical temptation and racetrack redemption, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Check out a gallery of our favorites below:

‘What To Watch’ TV & Film This Week Features Ginny & Georgia, Love Island & F1  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘The Old Guard 2’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

3. ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7

Source:YouTube

Stream on Peacock. 

4. ‘Heads of States’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video. 

5. ‘Ironheart’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Disney+.

6. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

7. ‘Murderbot’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+.

8. ‘Stick’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+.

9. ‘The Better Sister’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video. 

10. ‘F1’

Source:YouTube

Out now in theaters. 

