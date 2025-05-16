‘What To Watch’ TV & Film: Teen Romance, Grown-Up Drama & Marvel Mayhem

'What To Watch' TV & Film This Week
Forever (Netflix)Inspired by Judy Blume’s iconic 1975 novel, Forever has been reimagined for a new generation by legendary showrunner Mara Brock Akil. The series follows Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), two Black teens who reconnect after years apart and find themselves wrapped up in the intensity of first love. Set against the pressures of school, family, and figuring out who they want to be, the show doesn’t shy away from the awkwardness, honesty, and beauty of coming-of-age. Add to that a killer supporting cast (including Karen Pittman and Wood Harris) and you’ve got a YA gem with heart and purpose.
Four Seasons (Netflix)If you’re in the mood for emotional drama with a grown-up twist, Four Seasons is your go-to binge. This new series dives deep into the complex dynamics of friendship and marriage. For years, three married couples have bonded over quarterly getaways. But when one couple suddenly splits, the entire group is thrown off balance. Secrets spill, loyalties shift, and no one walks away unchanged. Think The Big Chill meets This Is Us—a compelling exploration of long-term relationships, identity, and what happens when the bonds you thought were unbreakable start to unravel.
Thunderbolts* (In Theaters)Marvel is back with Thunderbolts*—a gritty, action-packed thriller that gives the spotlight to its most morally gray characters. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and the rest of this mismatched crew of antiheroes are forced to work together after getting caught in a deadly trap. But saving the day isn’t easy when your teammates include an assassin, a disgraced super soldier, and a few wild cards with sketchy pasts. Thunderbolts delivers explosive fight scenes, emotional reckonings, and enough Marvel lore to satisfy longtime fans. Whether you’re in your feelings, deep in adult drama, or ready for supercharged chaos, this week’s watchlist has all the range. Grab your snacks and settle in.
1. 'Four Seasons'
Stream now on Netflix.
2. 'Forever'
Stream now on Netflix.
3. 'Nonnas'
Stream now on Netflix.
4. 'Thunderbolts'
Out now in theaters.
5. 'Overcompensating'
Stream now on Prime Video.
6. 'The Chi' S7
Watch on Showtime or stream on Paramount+.
7. 'Duster'
Stream on Max.
8. 'Sinners'
Out now in theaters.
9. 'The Last of Us' S2
Stream on Max.
10. 'The Studio'
Stream on Apple TV+.
