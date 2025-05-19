What To Watch TV & Film List: Essentials To Stream For Malcolm X’s 100th Birthday

1. Malcolm X (1992) Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Spike Lee’s epic biopic starring Denzel Washington as the iconic leader. A cinematic masterpiece that remains the definitive portrayal.

2. Who Killed Malcolm X? (2020) This Netflix docuseries investigates the unanswered questions surrounding his assassination and ultimately led to the exoneration of two wrongfully convicted men.

3. I Am Not Your Negro (2016) Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, this documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript includes profound reflections on Malcolm X, MLK, and Medgar Evers.

4. Time: The Kalief Browder Story (2017) Produced by Jay-Z, this series exposes systemic injustice, echoing Malcolm’s critique of the prison industrial complex.

5. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) This documentary explores the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X: the charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the ex-con-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power.

6. The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975 (2011) Archival footage from Swedish journalists captures the rise of Black Power, including rare interviews with Malcolm X and those he influenced.

7. Panther (1995) Mario Van Peebles’ film about the Black Panther Party, a group deeply inspired by Malcolm’s calls for self-defense and community control.

8. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Chronicles the FBI’s targeting of Fred Hampton, echoing government surveillance that Malcolm also faced.

9. The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) Cicely Tyson stars in this historical drama that spans generations of Black resistance.

10. Eyes on the Prize (1987–1990) A foundational civil rights docuseries featuring interviews and footage of Malcolm X in context.

11. King in the Wilderness (2018) Offers a counterpoint to Malcolm’s approach, but highlights the dynamic between the two leaders’ visions for Black liberation.

12. The Hate U Give (2018) A contemporary look at police brutality and youth activism, rooted in the same truths Malcolm spoke.

13. 13th (2016) Ava DuVernay’s essential documentary about mass incarceration as modern-day slavery, echoing Malcolm’s critique of racialized legal systems.

14. Summer of Soul (2021) Showcasing the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, this documentary celebrates the culture Malcolm X fought to affirm.