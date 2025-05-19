Listen Live
Entertainment

Essentials To Stream For Malcolm X’s 100th Birthday

What To Watch TV & Film List: Essentials To Stream For Malcolm X's 100th Birthday

Published on May 19, 2025
Blood Brothers, Netflix, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

In celebration of what would have been Malcolm X’s 100th birthday today (May 19), GlobalGrind is honoring the revolutionary leader’s legacy with a curated streaming guide of must-watch films and documentaries. From powerful biopics to cultural reflections of his ideology, these titles explore themes Malcolm X championed—Black empowerment, self-determination, truth-telling, and global solidarity. Read more about the revolutionary and check out these essential films inside.
Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925, was a fearless human rights activist, minister, and one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. Raised in a household deeply rooted in Black nationalist ideals—his father was a follower of Marcus Garvey—Malcolm faced racial violence early in life, including the suspicious death of his father and the institutionalization of his mother. After a troubled adolescence and time in prison, he transformed through the teachings of the Nation of Islam, emerging as a powerful voice against racial oppression. Known for his unapologetic advocacy for Black dignity, self-defense, and global solidarity, Malcolm’s evolution—especially after his pilgrimage to Mecca—led him to embrace a more expansive vision of justice. His legacy continues to inspire movements for liberation worldwide.

Whether you’re revisiting his story or discovering it anew, these films offer a lens into his impact and the continued relevance of his message. From Harlem to Hollywood, Malcolm X’s legacy lives on. Stream these powerful selections to remember, reflect, and reignite the fire he left behind.

Here are 15 essential TV and film picks to stream in honor of Malcolm X:

1. Malcolm X (1992)

Spike Lee’s epic biopic starring Denzel Washington as the iconic leader. A cinematic masterpiece that remains the definitive portrayal.

2. Who Killed Malcolm X? (2020)

This Netflix docuseries investigates the unanswered questions surrounding his assassination and ultimately led to the exoneration of two wrongfully convicted men.

3. I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, this documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript includes profound reflections on Malcolm X, MLK, and Medgar Evers.

4. Time: The Kalief Browder Story (2017)

Produced by Jay-Z, this series exposes systemic injustice, echoing Malcolm’s critique of the prison industrial complex.

5. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021)

This documentary explores the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X: the charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the ex-con-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power.

6. The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975 (2011)

Archival footage from Swedish journalists captures the rise of Black Power, including rare interviews with Malcolm X and those he influenced.

7. Panther (1995)

Mario Van Peebles’ film about the Black Panther Party, a group deeply inspired by Malcolm’s calls for self-defense and community control.

8. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Chronicles the FBI’s targeting of Fred Hampton, echoing government surveillance that Malcolm also faced.

9. The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

Cicely Tyson stars in this historical drama that spans generations of Black resistance.

10. Eyes on the Prize (1987–1990)

A foundational civil rights docuseries featuring interviews and footage of Malcolm X in context.

11. King in the Wilderness (2018)

Offers a counterpoint to Malcolm’s approach, but highlights the dynamic between the two leaders’ visions for Black liberation.

12. The Hate U Give (2018)

A contemporary look at police brutality and youth activism, rooted in the same truths Malcolm spoke.

13. 13th (2016)

Ava DuVernay’s essential documentary about mass incarceration as modern-day slavery, echoing Malcolm’s critique of racialized legal systems.

 

14. Summer of Soul (2021)

Showcasing the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, this documentary celebrates the culture Malcolm X fought to affirm.

15. One Night in Miami (2020)

A fictionalized account of Malcolm X’s real-life meeting with Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown—four men who helped shape Black consciousness.

 

was originally published on globalgrind.com

