Check out this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list below:
What To Watch TV & Film: Dinosaurs, Drama & Deep Space Adventures was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3Source:YouTube
Stream on Paramount+.
2. ‘Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special’Source:YouTube
Watch on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max July 20.
3. ‘Smurfs’Source:YouTube
Watch in theaters.
4. ‘Almost Cops’Source:YouTube
Stream now on Netflix.
5. ‘Such Brave Girls’Source:YouTube
Stream now on Hulu.
6. ‘Smoke’Source:YouTube
Stream on Apple TV+.
7. ‘Land of Women’Source:YouTube
Stream on Apple TV+.
8. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’Source:YouTube
Out in theaters July 25.
9. ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’Source:YouTube
Out now in theaters.
10. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’Source:YouTube
Out now in theaters.
