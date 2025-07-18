Listen Live
Entertainment

What To Watch TV & Film: Dinosaurs, Drama & Deep Space Adventures

Published on July 18, 2025

Looking for a new series or film to binge? This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film lineup is stacked with high-stakes space exploration, unexpected family drama, and a thrilling return to a world where dinosaurs still roam. Whether you’re craving heart, humor, or pure sci-fi spectacle, check out what you should be watching this week. Boldly go where no one has gone before in Strange New Worlds, the latest addition to the Star Trek universe. Set aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, this series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One as they explore new planets and civilizations across the galaxy. With cinematic visuals, thoughtful storytelling, and familiar fan-favorite characters, this show strikes a perfect balance between nostalgia and fresh adventure. It’s a must-watch for longtime Trekkies and curious newcomers alike.

Eva Longoria stars in this charming and heartfelt dramedy about reinvention, resilience, and running from your problems—literally. In Apple TV+’s Land of Women, Longoria plays Gala, a glamorous New Yorker whose life spirals after her husband disappears, leaving behind a mountain of debt. Forced to flee the city with her aging mother and teenage daughter, Gala finds herself in a sleepy Spanish town where secrets unravel, and new beginnings bloom. It’s a binge-worthy blend of family drama and lighthearted humor that delivers both laughs and feels. The dinosaurs are back—and so is the danger. Jurassic World: Rebirth takes us to a remote island where Zora Bennett and her elite team must retrieve valuable dinosaur DNA for humanitarian research. But what starts as a high-tech mission quickly unravels as the team stumbles upon dark secrets buried deep within the original Jurassic Park site. With pulse-pounding action, jaw-dropping effects, and a twist that will leave your jaw on the floor, this film is a thrilling new chapter in the Jurassic franchise. From interstellar voyages to cross-generational chaos and prehistoric peril, this week’s picks offer something for everyone. Grab the popcorn, because your next obsession awaits.

Check out this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3

Source:YouTube

Stream on Paramount+. 

2. ‘Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special’

Source:YouTube

Watch on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max July 20. 

3. ‘Smurfs’

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters.

4. ‘Almost Cops’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix. 

5. ‘Such Brave Girls’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu.

6. ‘Smoke’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+.

7. ‘Land of Women’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+.

8. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Source:YouTube

Out in theaters July 25. 

9. ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Source:YouTube

Out now in theaters. 

10. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Source:YouTube

Out now in theaters.

