Listen Live
Food & Drink

We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes

Published on October 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

pasta

Source: Karen Clark / Radio One Digital

 

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of homemade pasta — simple ingredients, rich flavors, and endless creativity. Whether you’re craving something creamy, spicy, or packed with fresh veggies, you can easily whip up a restaurant-worthy dish right in your kitchen. With the right combination of sauce, seasoning, and a few fresh herbs, you can turn an ordinary meal into something truly special without ever leaving home.

We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes  was originally published on majic945.com

1. chicken and shrimp pasta W broccoli

2. King Krab scampi pasta

3. vodka pasta (without the vodka)

4. Spicy Vodka Pasta With Chicken Parm

5. Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

6. Rasta Pasta

7. Onion pasta

8. Chicken bacon ranch

9. One Pan Creamy Tomato Spinach Pasta

10. Rotel Chicken Pasta

11. Spicy Sausage Rigatoni

12. Creamy Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

13. Crispy chicken pasta

14. Carbonara

15. Creamy Chicken Stuffed Pasta Shell

16. Chicken & Bacon chipotle Alfredo

17. Cajun Chicken Pasta

18. Baked Feta Pasta

19. Baked Ziti

20. Lobsta Pasta

21. Cajun Spaghetti

22. Philly cheesesteak pasta

23. Cajun Creole Pasta

24. Chili Garlic Pasta

25. Tomato pasta

26. Spinach Dip pasta

27. Viral TikTok spaghetti

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

When White Folks Say They Want to Burn You, Believe Them

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway
10 Items
Entertainment

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Criticizing The GOP, But She’s Still The Same Old MAGA Nut

15 Items
Entertainment

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close