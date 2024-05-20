Listen Live
WATCH: All Crashes So Far During Indy 500 Practice & Qualifying

Published on May 20, 2024

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There have been a few wrecks this year during practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Indianapolis 500.

When practicing for the Indianapolis 500 you want to go out on the track and test your limits but you also want to keep your car in it’s best condition at the same time.

That means not slamming it into a wall because you loose control going around a corner.

Wrecking a car during these crucial sessions can have significant consequences for the drivers and their teams.

When a car is wrecked, drivers may have to resort to using backup cars, which can affect the drivers performance on the track.

Driving a backup car might not provide the same level of familiarity or setup as the primary car, potentially leading to challenges in handling and speed during the race.

That can make things very scary for a driver come raceday. Drivers have pulled out of the Indy 500 before becasue they felt like they had no control of their car.

Check out a few of the wrecks below that will reveal a couple drivers who might have a rough time in the Indianapolis 500 this year due to wrecking their car in practice or qualifying.

1. Linus Lundqvist gets loose in turn 2

2. Marcus Ericsson looses control in turn 4

3. Nolan Seigel flips his car going around turn 2

4. Rinus VeeKay wrecks in first run of Qualifying

5. Nolan Seigel Wrecks in turn 1 during his last chance to qualify for the Indy 500

