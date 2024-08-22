Baes & Baddies: Meet Trinidadian Twitch Streamer & Cosplayer VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire

Amber Noire is committed to fitness and shares tips on food choices, weight loss, and workouts with her supporters via her main Instagram page and a separate fitness-focused page

Welcome back to another edition of Baes & Baddies and today, we’re delighted to introduce our readers to Twitch streamer, fitness enthusiast, and cosplayer, VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire. VIPPandaVII (or just VIP Panda) has a variety of interests that extend far beyond her stunning looks, and we’re honored to feature her.What we know about VIPPandaVII is scant at best but from her Twitch bio page , we’ve learned that she is a veteran of the United States Navy, originally hails from Southern California, and currently resides in Texas. We noticed that VIP Panda refers to herself as a member of the “Straw Hat Pirates” which should be familiar to fans of the One Piece franchise.Anime also figures big in the streamer’s life as she cites Way of the House Husband, Demon Slayer, and Samurai Champloo as some of her favorite series.. Of course, she’s also a glamorous woman, and her cosplay outfits are designed to accentuate her hard work in the kitchen and the gym. That said, Amber Noire doesn’t lead with her looks or curves as she presents all sides of herself across her social media pages.Check out the gallery below of images from X featuring our latest Baes & Baddies entry, VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire. — Photo: X/@Ambernoire4