Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta… Social Media Has Thoughts

To say that Usher has had an eventful 2024 so far is an understatement. Now, he’s staying busy with a new TV show in the works.

Variety reports that the 8x Grammy winner is teaming up with Universal Content Productions (UCP) to develop a drama series based on his music.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

According to the official logline, the show will be about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

The news received a bit of mixed reactions on social media. While most are obviously excited about the show, others are questioning the idea, with many citing Usher’s own dating preferences (specifically, his new wife Jenn Goicoechea) as a reason to give the show the side-eye.

What do you think? Let us know and check out the reactions below!

