President Donald Trump Orders Bombing Of 3 Iran Nuclear Sites, Democrats Frozen Out From Intel

After initially stating to mull the decision for a time, President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday (June 21), which has escalated the conflict to unprecedented levels. Top Democratic Party officials say that they were not briefed on President Trump’s actions, and a national address from the former business mogul claimed a total annihilation of Iran’s nuclear weapons production capabilities.

As seen in an NBC News report, President Trump boasted of the bombing of three sites in Iran, Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, which the administration framed as the epicenter of Iran’s nuclear weapons production. This comes as the two countries are locked in a long-distance skirmish that has left over 400 dead in Iran and over 24 dead in Israel.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the attack. The move garnered praise from several GOP officials, including Speaker Mike Johnson, who stated that Congress would have taken too long to give its approval to Trump.

Democratic Party Sen. John Fetterman praised Trump’s actions, writing on X, “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Fetterman’s stance differs from those of his party, many of whom said that they were left out of briefing talks ahead of the strikes.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman out of Kentucky, called Trump’s actions “unconstitutional” via social media.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia wrote on X of the bombing, “The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran. And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back ‘at least 2 or 3 years’. So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment. I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York shared in a statement, “President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also took to X to give a statement regarding the strikes:

I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @UN

Charter and other rules of international law.

At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.

Late Saturday night, Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Jim Hegseth, and State Secretary Marco Rubio, praising the efforts of the military strike.

“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades,” President Trump said.

On X, the reaction to the Iran bombing and the fear of retaliation cast gloom across the social media network. We’ve got reactions below.

